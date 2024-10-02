The After Party: 2024-10-02

Written by on October 2, 2024

  1. The Last Dinner Party – My Lady Of Mercy
  2. Died Pretty – Ambergris
  3. Sunsick Daisy – Over & Over
  4. Models – Dying for My Country at the War
  5. Ween – Joppa Road
  6. The Systemaddicts – Can I Follow You
  7. Baron von Doodie – I Will Get Around To It
  8. Screamfeeder – Dart
  9. Flange Circus – Algaroth
  10. The Young Gods – Rue Des Tempetes
  11. The Empty Threats – Sightseeing
  12. Purple Mountains – That’s Just The Way That I Feel
  13. Ohtis – Pervert Blood
  14. Dead Roo – Untitled
  15. Big Town – Half Days
  16. Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
  17. Hüsker Dü – Don’t Want to Know If You Are Lonely
  18. Zior – Entrance of The Devil
  19. New Candys – Bleeding Magenta
  20. Ulrika Spacek – Accidental Momentary Blur
  21. Sonic Youth – Tokyo Eye
  22. The Cure – All cats Are Grey
  23. Sheherazaad – Mashoor
  24. Alabaster dePlume – Mrs Calamari
  25. Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes – Night of the Wolverine
  26. The Dolly Rocker Movement – Borne With Gills
  27. Parsnip – Turn to Love
  28. Jebediah – Harpoon
  29. Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Every Day Is The Same
  30. Etta James – I’d Rather Go Blind
  31. Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
  32. Magazine – Do the Meaning
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

PS I Love You: 2024-10-02

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2024-10-01

Current track

Title

Artist