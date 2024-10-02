The After Party: 2024-10-02

- The Last Dinner Party – My Lady Of Mercy
- Died Pretty – Ambergris
- Sunsick Daisy – Over & Over
- Models – Dying for My Country at the War
- Ween – Joppa Road
- The Systemaddicts – Can I Follow You
- Baron von Doodie – I Will Get Around To It
- Screamfeeder – Dart
- Flange Circus – Algaroth
- The Young Gods – Rue Des Tempetes
- The Empty Threats – Sightseeing
- Purple Mountains – That’s Just The Way That I Feel
- Ohtis – Pervert Blood
- Dead Roo – Untitled
- Big Town – Half Days
- Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
- Hüsker Dü – Don’t Want to Know If You Are Lonely
- Zior – Entrance of The Devil
- New Candys – Bleeding Magenta
- Ulrika Spacek – Accidental Momentary Blur
- Sonic Youth – Tokyo Eye
- The Cure – All cats Are Grey
- Sheherazaad – Mashoor
- Alabaster dePlume – Mrs Calamari
- Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes – Night of the Wolverine
- The Dolly Rocker Movement – Borne With Gills
- Parsnip – Turn to Love
- Jebediah – Harpoon
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Every Day Is The Same
- Etta James – I’d Rather Go Blind
- Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
- Magazine – Do the Meaning
