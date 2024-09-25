The After Party: 2024-09-25

  1. Yello – Oh Yeah
  2. Susumu Yokota – Flying Cat
  3. Yatha Sidhra – Part 2
  4. Yeahyeahabsolutelynoway! – Doubt
  5. Yeasayer – Dead Sea Scrolls
  6. Yes – Long Distance Runaround
  7. Yabby You – Deliver Me From My Enemies
  8. The Young Holt Trio – Wack Wack
  9. Yawning Man – Crater Lake
  10. Yellow Magic Orchestra – Day Tripper
  11. Young Marble Giants – Choci Loni
  12. Your Loyal Heartless – Popping Candy
  13. Yazoo – Only You
  14. Youth Group – Forever Young
  15. The Young Homebuyers – Showbiz Revolution
  16. Young Modern – Automatic
  17. You Am I – Someone Else’s Home
  18. The Yearlings – All the Wandering
  19. Yothu Yindi – Yolngu Woman
  20. Neil Young – Heart Of Gold
  21. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Dragon Queen
  22. Yakspit – Bus Stop
  23. Pete Yorn – Black
  24. The Yardbirds – Heart Full of Soul
  25. The Yankee Dollar – Johann Sebastian Cheetah
  26. Young Fathers – Drum
  27. The Yellow Wallpaper – Tell Me To Beg
  28. Yard Act – The Trench Coat Museum
  29. Yon Yonson – Closer To The Sun
  30. Yo La Tengo – Swing For Life
  31. Young Magic – Foxglove
  32. “Weird Al” Yankovic – Since You’ve Been Gone
