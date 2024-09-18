The After Party: 2024-09-18

Written by on September 18, 2024

  1. Lou Donaldson – Ode to Billie Joe
  2. Hugh Masekela – Child of the Earth
  3. Horace Andy – God is DIspleased
  4. The Selecter – The Selecter
  5. The Specials – Concrete Jungle
  6. Felix Mir – Concrete Jungle
  7. Gorillaz – Man Research
  8. Scout Niblett – Valvoline
  9. Neneh Cherry – Buddy X
  10. Baron Von Doodie – For Rent
  11. Bruce Springsteen – Death To My Hometown
  12. Silverbacks – Dunkirk
  13. Architecture in Helsinki – The Owls Go
  14. The Peep Tempel – Carol
  15. The Chats – Pub Feed
  16. Girl and Girl – All I See
  17. King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Ticking Over
  18. Pink Noise Generator – Particular Type of Cool
  19. No Basis – Use You
  20. Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
  21. Hidden Cycles – Resignation
  22. PJ Harvey & John Parish – Black Hearted Love
  23. Public Image Ltd. – The Order Of Death
  24. The United States of America – The Garden of Earthly Delights
  25. Cavern of Anti-Matter – melody in high feedback tones
  26. Boss Hogg – I Dig You
  27. Future Of The Left – Manchasm
  28. Bench Press – Lether Jacket Effect
  29. Blue Orchids – The Flood
  30. Vivien Goldman – Launderette
  31. The B-52’s – Planet Claire
