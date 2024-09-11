The After Party: 2024-09-11

September 11, 2024

  1. The Burning Sea – Sleeper Candidate
  2. The Amcats – When I wake up
  3. Buzzcocks – Wake Up Call
  4. Half Man Half Biscuit – Thy Damnation Slumbereth Not
  5. The Black Angels – Phosphene Dream
  6. Dead Moon – Psychedelic Nightmare
  7. Mogwai – Supposedly, We Were Nightmares
  8. Metallica – Enter Sandman
  9. David Bowie – Moonage Daydream
  10. Blondie – Dreaming
  11. Emily Wurramara – Ngerraberrakernama (Wake Up)
  12. Wild Rocket – Daisy Dream
  13. The Jezabels – Violent Dream
  14. Zombeaches – Nocturne
  15. Wireheads – Country Dreamin’
  16. XTC – Wake Up
  17. The Green Pajamas – A Long Way From Home
  18. The Beatles – Golden Slumbers (2019 mix)
  19. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Time To Wake Up
  20. Jacques Thollot – Kamikaze’s Nightmare
  21. UNKNOWN – Wake Up With Milk
  22. Mum Thinks Blue – Dreaming
  23. Sleepless – Grace
  24. Underground Lovers – Dream It Down
  25. Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood – Elusive Dreams
  26. Harry Howard and the NDE – Sleepless Girls
  27. The Cranberries – Dreams
  28. Empire of The Sun – Walking On A Dream
  29. Paul Kelly – Nothing But A Dream
  30. Workhorse – Dreamhorse
  31. Archie Roach – Jamu Dreaming
