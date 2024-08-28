The After Party: 2024-08-28

- Spirea X – Chlorine Dream
- Aretha Franklin – Day Dreaming
- The Residents – In Between Dreams
- Wes Montgomery – California Dreaming
- Quantic And His Combo Barbaro – The Dreaming Mind Part 2
- Small Faces – I’m Only Dreaming
- The Tikis – If I’ve Been Dreaming
- Screaming Tribesmen – Dreaming Of You
- The Electric Prunes – I Had Too Much To Dream (Last Night)
- Thee Oh Sees – The Dream
- Suicide – Dream Baby Dream
- Maisie B – Dreaming
- Catatonia – Dream On
- The Magnetic Fields – The Dreaming Moon
- The Marble Staircase – Still Dreaming
- Thanes – Dreams
- Kelly Menhennett – Don’ t Stop Dreaming
- Beans – Dreaming Daisy
- The Tomahawks – In My Dreams
- Vlad Dale – You Still Love Me In My Dreams
- The Flying Squad – Fever Dreams
- Luluc – Dreaming
- Radiohead – (Nice Dream)
- Roy Orbison – In Dreams
- The Everly Brothers – All I Have To Do Is Dream
- Grace Cummings – Dreams
- Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys – Only Dreaming
- Stephen Cummings – You’re A Dream
- R.E.M. – I Don’t Sleep, I Dream
- The Reels – Living In A Child’s Dream
Reader's opinions