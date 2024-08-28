The After Party: 2024-08-28

Written by on August 28, 2024

  1. Spirea X – Chlorine Dream
  2. Aretha Franklin – Day Dreaming
  3. The Residents – In Between Dreams
  4. Wes Montgomery – California Dreaming
  5. Quantic And His Combo Barbaro – The Dreaming Mind Part 2
  6. Small Faces – I’m Only Dreaming
  7. The Tikis – If I’ve Been Dreaming
  8. Screaming Tribesmen – Dreaming Of You
  9. The Electric Prunes – I Had Too Much To Dream (Last Night)
  10. Thee Oh Sees – The Dream
  11. Suicide – Dream Baby Dream
  12. Maisie B – Dreaming
  13. Catatonia – Dream On
  14. The Magnetic Fields – The Dreaming Moon
  15. The Marble Staircase – Still Dreaming
  16. Thanes – Dreams
  17. Kelly Menhennett – Don’ t Stop Dreaming
  18. Beans – Dreaming Daisy
  19. The Tomahawks – In My Dreams
  20. Vlad Dale – You Still Love Me In My Dreams
  21. The Flying Squad – Fever Dreams
  22. Luluc – Dreaming
  23. Radiohead – (Nice Dream)
  24. Roy Orbison – In Dreams
  25. The Everly Brothers – All I Have To Do Is Dream
  26. Grace Cummings – Dreams
  27. Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys – Only Dreaming
  28. Stephen Cummings – You’re A Dream
  29. R.E.M. – I Don’t Sleep, I Dream
  30. The Reels – Living In A Child’s Dream
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

PS I Love You: 2024-08-28

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2024-08-27

Current track

Title

Artist