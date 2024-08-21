The After Party: 2024-08-21

Written by on August 21, 2024

  1. Alien Nosejob – Rainbow Road
  2. Warm Drag – Butch Things
  3. Wireheads – Glass Jaw
  4. Oscar The Wild – AAA (Single)
  5. The Systemaddicts – Sin And Regret
  6. St. Morris Sinners – Big Rev Kev
  7. Petelo Vicka et Son Nzazi – Sungu Lubuka
  8. Drab City – Troubled Girl
  9. Sonic Youth – Little Trouble Girl
  10. Surprise Chef – Daylight Savings
  11. Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Nothing I Can Do
  12. Soylent Green – Poly
  13. god god dammit dammit – Scat the Sky
  14. Adalita – Private Feeling
  15. The Walking Who – Lewiside
  16. Wake In Fright – Proof
  17. Grace Cummings – Two little birds
  18. Silver Jews – Living Waters
  19. The Stevenson Ranch Davidians – The Truth Shall Set You Free
  20. The Beat – Mirror in the Bathroom
  21. The Lemon Pipers – The Shoemaker of Leatherware Square
  22. Lighthouse Keepers – Gargoyle
  23. Orange Juice – Get While the Gettings Good
  24. Coldwave – No Conflict
  25. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Little Wing
  26. The Wolfhounds – The Anti-Midas Touch
  27. Druid Fluids – Flutter By
  28. Florigenix – Passage of the Bird Queen
  29. Silver Apples – Oscillations
  30. Stereolab – Fuses
  31. The Bug Club – Jonathan’s Gone
