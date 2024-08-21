The After Party: 2024-08-21

- Alien Nosejob – Rainbow Road
- Warm Drag – Butch Things
- Wireheads – Glass Jaw
- Oscar The Wild – AAA (Single)
- The Systemaddicts – Sin And Regret
- St. Morris Sinners – Big Rev Kev
- Petelo Vicka et Son Nzazi – Sungu Lubuka
- Drab City – Troubled Girl
- Sonic Youth – Little Trouble Girl
- Surprise Chef – Daylight Savings
- Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Nothing I Can Do
- Soylent Green – Poly
- god god dammit dammit – Scat the Sky
- Adalita – Private Feeling
- The Walking Who – Lewiside
- Wake In Fright – Proof
- Grace Cummings – Two little birds
- Silver Jews – Living Waters
- The Stevenson Ranch Davidians – The Truth Shall Set You Free
- The Beat – Mirror in the Bathroom
- The Lemon Pipers – The Shoemaker of Leatherware Square
- Lighthouse Keepers – Gargoyle
- Orange Juice – Get While the Gettings Good
- Coldwave – No Conflict
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Little Wing
- The Wolfhounds – The Anti-Midas Touch
- Druid Fluids – Flutter By
- Florigenix – Passage of the Bird Queen
- Silver Apples – Oscillations
- Stereolab – Fuses
- The Bug Club – Jonathan’s Gone
