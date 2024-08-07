The After Party: 2024-08-07

- Paul Anka – Jump
- Kurtis Blow – Basketball
- ABC – Poison Arrow
- Maximum Joy – Stretch
- Air – Run
- Japanese Breakfast – Diving Woman
- Flying Lotus (with Laura Darlington) – Table Tennis
- Daft Punk – Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger
- Datarock – BMX
- Family Fodder – Playing Golf (With My Flesh Crawling)
- Sauce Code – CEO of Judo
- Baby Huey – Running
- Al Thumm – Sailing
- Travis Wammack – It’s Karate Time
- Joe Hill & The Rebels – Marathon Rock
- The Beach Boys – Surfin’ Safari
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Mumma
- The Grates – Trampoline
- AC/DC – Shoot To Thrill
- Parquet Courts – Total Football
- TOWNS – Swimming
- The Jam – Running on the Spot
- Wolf & Cub – Targets
- Yanti Bersaudara – Badminton
- Jan Flu – Lacrosse
- Shonen Knife – Cycling is Fun
- The Beatles – Carry That Weight
- Tiny Ruins – Olympic Girls
- The Fauves – Skateboard World Record
- Darren Hanlon – (There’s Not Enough Songs About) Squash
- Paul Kelly – Leaps & Bounds
- Willem Abbott – The Baton Blues
Reader's opinions