The After Party: 2024-08-07

Written by on August 7, 2024

  1. Paul Anka – Jump
  2. Kurtis Blow – Basketball
  3. ABC – Poison Arrow
  4. Maximum Joy – Stretch
  5. Air – Run
  6. Japanese Breakfast – Diving Woman
  7. Flying Lotus (with Laura Darlington) – Table Tennis
  8. Daft Punk – Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger
  9. Datarock – BMX
  10. Family Fodder – Playing Golf (With My Flesh Crawling)
  11. Sauce Code – CEO of Judo
  12. Baby Huey – Running
  13. Al Thumm – Sailing
  14. Travis Wammack – It’s Karate Time
  15. Joe Hill & The Rebels – Marathon Rock
  16. The Beach Boys – Surfin’ Safari
  17. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Mumma
  18. The Grates – Trampoline
  19. AC/DC – Shoot To Thrill
  20. Parquet Courts – Total Football
  21. TOWNS – Swimming
  22. The Jam – Running on the Spot
  23. Wolf & Cub – Targets
  24. Yanti Bersaudara – Badminton
  25. Jan Flu – Lacrosse
  26. Shonen Knife – Cycling is Fun
  27. The Beatles – Carry That Weight
  28. Tiny Ruins – Olympic Girls
  29. The Fauves – Skateboard World Record
  30. Darren Hanlon – (There’s Not Enough Songs About) Squash
  31. Paul Kelly – Leaps & Bounds
  32. Willem Abbott – The Baton Blues
