The After Party: 2024-07-31

Written by on July 31, 2024

  1. Prince Rama – Storm Worship
  2. Japanese Television – Mosquito Dance Routine
  3. Rahill – Tell Me
  4. Melenas – Bang
  5. The Systemaddicts – Wall Of Time
  6. Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Come Back To Me
  7. Born At Midnite – Y o Y
  8. White Fence – Like That
  9. The Razorcuts – I’ll Still Be There
  10. Bananagun – Do Yeah
  11. The Sleepy Jackson – Come to This
  12. Mums Favourite – Joan Of The Arcade
  13. The 745 – Deserved
  14. Italia 90 – New Factory
  15. Σtella & Redhino – Up and Away
  16. Los Palms – Junkie Hotel
  17. Drug Store Romeos – Wondrous Place
  18. Contract Love – Shower Floor Nights
  19. Ella Ion – Red
  20. Black Cab – Black Angel
  21. Sons of Zoku – Luz
  22. Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
  23. R.M.F.C – The Trap
  24. Mince For Vince – Down
  25. Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Gutjuki
  26. The Pretty Littles – Man Baby
  27. 3Ds – Beautiful Things
  28. The Triffids – Love And Affection
  29. Workhorse – Violence
  30. Boogarins – Foimal
  31. Courtney Barnett – Avant Gardener
  32. Julian Cope – Bill Drummond Said
  33. CAN – Last Night Sleep
  34. The Saxophones – Desert Flower
