The After Party: 2024-07-31

- Prince Rama – Storm Worship
- Japanese Television – Mosquito Dance Routine
- Rahill – Tell Me
- Melenas – Bang
- The Systemaddicts – Wall Of Time
- Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Come Back To Me
- Born At Midnite – Y o Y
- White Fence – Like That
- The Razorcuts – I’ll Still Be There
- Bananagun – Do Yeah
- The Sleepy Jackson – Come to This
- Mums Favourite – Joan Of The Arcade
- The 745 – Deserved
- Italia 90 – New Factory
- Σtella & Redhino – Up and Away
- Los Palms – Junkie Hotel
- Drug Store Romeos – Wondrous Place
- Contract Love – Shower Floor Nights
- Ella Ion – Red
- Black Cab – Black Angel
- Sons of Zoku – Luz
- Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
- R.M.F.C – The Trap
- Mince For Vince – Down
- Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Gutjuki
- The Pretty Littles – Man Baby
- 3Ds – Beautiful Things
- The Triffids – Love And Affection
- Workhorse – Violence
- Boogarins – Foimal
- Courtney Barnett – Avant Gardener
- Julian Cope – Bill Drummond Said
- CAN – Last Night Sleep
- The Saxophones – Desert Flower
Reader's opinions