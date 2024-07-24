The After Party: 2024-07-24

Written by on July 24, 2024

  1. Mama Kin – To My Table
  2. Jess Ribeiro – Chair Stare
  3. Autolux – Highchair
  4. Home for the Def – Lemons on the table
  5. Rocking Chair & Shotgun – Little Black Hearts
  6. Smudge – Divan
  7. Armchair Circus – I Used To Be Perfect (But I’m Alright Now)
  8. Tim Walker – Red Velvet Chair
  9. Chook Race – Tables Turned
  10. The Villenettes – Blood On The Table
  11. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – The Mercy Seat
  12. Fiendish Cavendish – Intense Chair
  13. Fabienne Delsol – Take Your Seat
  14. Arctic Monkeys – Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair
  15. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Desk Chair
  16. Legends Of Motorsport – Cards on the Table
  17. Tumbleweed – Armchair Ride
  18. You am I – Berlin Chair
  19. Ammonia – Wishing Chair
  20. Silverchair – Punk Song #2
  21. Alice in Chains – Angry Chair
  22. Laughing Clowns – Laughter Around The Table
  23. Leonard Cohen – Leaving the Table
  24. Mary Webb – Fly On The Table
  25. Andrew Bird – Tables And Chairs
  26. Tom Waits – Table Top Joe
  27. Billie Holiday – You Turned the Tables on Me
  28. Laura Lee – Crumbs Off The Table
  29. The Kinks – Sittin on my Sofa
  30. Electric Chairs – Bad in Bed
  31. Bee Gees – Red Chair, Fade Away
  32. Amon Duul II – Tables Are Turned
  33. The Residents – Musical Chairs in 3/4
  34. Fluffy – Broken Chair
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

AdLib: 2024-07-24

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2024-07-23

Current track

Title

Artist