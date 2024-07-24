The After Party: 2024-07-24

- Mama Kin – To My Table
- Jess Ribeiro – Chair Stare
- Autolux – Highchair
- Home for the Def – Lemons on the table
- Rocking Chair & Shotgun – Little Black Hearts
- Smudge – Divan
- Armchair Circus – I Used To Be Perfect (But I’m Alright Now)
- Tim Walker – Red Velvet Chair
- Chook Race – Tables Turned
- The Villenettes – Blood On The Table
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – The Mercy Seat
- Fiendish Cavendish – Intense Chair
- Fabienne Delsol – Take Your Seat
- Arctic Monkeys – Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Desk Chair
- Legends Of Motorsport – Cards on the Table
- Tumbleweed – Armchair Ride
- You am I – Berlin Chair
- Ammonia – Wishing Chair
- Silverchair – Punk Song #2
- Alice in Chains – Angry Chair
- Laughing Clowns – Laughter Around The Table
- Leonard Cohen – Leaving the Table
- Mary Webb – Fly On The Table
- Andrew Bird – Tables And Chairs
- Tom Waits – Table Top Joe
- Billie Holiday – You Turned the Tables on Me
- Laura Lee – Crumbs Off The Table
- The Kinks – Sittin on my Sofa
- Electric Chairs – Bad in Bed
- Bee Gees – Red Chair, Fade Away
- Amon Duul II – Tables Are Turned
- The Residents – Musical Chairs in 3/4
- Fluffy – Broken Chair
Reader's opinions