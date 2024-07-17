The After Party: 2024-07-17

  1. Black Cab – Summer of Love
  2. The Avalanches & Perry Farrell – Oh The Sunn!
  3. Sweeney – Preference
  4. Sonic Animation – Pull the Trigger
  5. Rahill – Futbol
  6. Prince Rama – So Destroyed
  7. Chalk – Them
  8. Batpiss – Weatherboard Man
  9. She’s In Parties – Cherish
  10. The Gaslight Anthem – The Diamond Church Street Choir
  11. West Thebarton – Faceless
  12. Sons of Zoku – Hunters
  13. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  14. Hierophants – Stress
  15. The Field Mice – Emma’s House
  16. Fleetwood Mac – Albatross
  17. Blue Orchids – Bad Education
  18. Divinyls – Sleeping Beauty
  19. Molly Rocket – DIVE
  20. Velocity Girl – Sorry Again
  21. Carla Lippis – You Will Be Happy
  22. Pale Saints – A Deep Sleep for Steven
  23. Baby Cool – The Sea
  24. Tugboat Captain – Flash of Light
  25. Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Falling, Landing
  26. Bench Press – Baby Steps
  27. Talulah Gosh – Talulah Gosh
  28. Andy Shauf – Magician
  29. Curse of Lono – Steppin Out
  30. King Jeff and the How Are Yous – Spinning Out
  31. The Go-Betweens – Here Comes A City
