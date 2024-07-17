The After Party: 2024-07-17

- Black Cab – Summer of Love
- The Avalanches & Perry Farrell – Oh The Sunn!
- Sweeney – Preference
- Sonic Animation – Pull the Trigger
- Rahill – Futbol
- Prince Rama – So Destroyed
- Chalk – Them
- Batpiss – Weatherboard Man
- She’s In Parties – Cherish
- The Gaslight Anthem – The Diamond Church Street Choir
- West Thebarton – Faceless
- Sons of Zoku – Hunters
- Slowmango – Blob Funk
- Hierophants – Stress
- The Field Mice – Emma’s House
- Fleetwood Mac – Albatross
- Blue Orchids – Bad Education
- Divinyls – Sleeping Beauty
- Molly Rocket – DIVE
- Velocity Girl – Sorry Again
- Carla Lippis – You Will Be Happy
- Pale Saints – A Deep Sleep for Steven
- Baby Cool – The Sea
- Tugboat Captain – Flash of Light
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Falling, Landing
- Bench Press – Baby Steps
- Talulah Gosh – Talulah Gosh
- Andy Shauf – Magician
- Curse of Lono – Steppin Out
- King Jeff and the How Are Yous – Spinning Out
- The Go-Betweens – Here Comes A City
