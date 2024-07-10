The After Party: 2024-07-10

- Brian Eno + David Byrne – Regiment
- Easy Star All-Stars with Toots & The Maytals – Let Down
- Ezra Collective – Ego Killah
- Even – Two Stones
- The Eastern Dark – Johnny and Dee Dee
- The Easybeats – Sorry
- Eyeless in Gaza – Seven Years
- Electrelane – You Make Me Weak At The Knees
- Evoletah – The Eleventh Hour
- Explosions In The Sky – So Long, Lonesome
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- ESG – Chistelle
- The Everly Brothers – All I Have to Do is Dream
- Exuma – We Got To Go
- Duke Ellington – I’m beginning to See the Light (with Joya Sherrill)
- Eskatology – Good Trouble featuring Steve Clisby
- The Everys – Paved with gold
- Justin Townes Earle – Harlem River Blues
- Karen Elson – Stolen Roses
- Eels – Packing Blankets
- Elbow – An Audience With The Pope
- Emtidi – Love Time Rain
- Ebony A Million – Molasses
- Everything But The Girl – Wrong
- Echo & The Bunnymen – The Killing Moon
- East Journey – Emu
- Electric Fields – 2000 and Whatever
- Elastica – Connection
- Ethanol Blend – Tongue & Cheek
- Enola – Looking Back
- Eddy Current Suppression Ring – Memory Lane
- Eju & Gordon Robertson – Battlefield ft. Elijah Williams
- Eroc – Toni geht nach Boelerheide
