The After Party: 2024-07-10

  1. Brian Eno + David Byrne – Regiment
  2. Easy Star All-Stars with Toots & The Maytals – Let Down
  3. Ezra Collective – Ego Killah
  4. Even – Two Stones
  5. The Eastern Dark – Johnny and Dee Dee
  6. The Easybeats – Sorry
  7. Eyeless in Gaza – Seven Years
  8. Electrelane – You Make Me Weak At The Knees
  9. Evoletah – The Eleventh Hour
  10. Explosions In The Sky – So Long, Lonesome
  11. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  12. ESG – Chistelle
  13. The Everly Brothers – All I Have to Do is Dream
  14. Exuma – We Got To Go
  15. Duke Ellington – I’m beginning to See the Light (with Joya Sherrill)
  16. Eskatology – Good Trouble featuring Steve Clisby
  17. The Everys – Paved with gold
  18. Justin Townes Earle – Harlem River Blues
  19. Karen Elson – Stolen Roses
  20. Eels – Packing Blankets
  21. Elbow – An Audience With The Pope
  22. Emtidi – Love Time Rain
  23. Ebony A Million – Molasses
  24. Everything But The Girl – Wrong
  25. Echo & The Bunnymen – The Killing Moon
  26. East Journey – Emu
  27. Electric Fields – 2000 and Whatever
  28. Elastica – Connection
  29. Ethanol Blend – Tongue & Cheek
  30. Enola – Looking Back
  31. Eddy Current Suppression Ring – Memory Lane
  32. Eju & Gordon Robertson – Battlefield ft. Elijah Williams
  33. Eroc – Toni geht nach Boelerheide
