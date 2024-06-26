The After Party: 2024-06-26

  1. Thelonious Monk Quartet – Bye-Ya
  2. Essential Logic – Brute Fury
  3. Soylent Green – 88301
  4. The Tubs – Wretched Lie
  5. Mum Friends – Rails
  6. Church Moms – Cigarette
  7. Los Palms – Scared of Saturday Nights
  8. Tee Vee Repairmann – Bus Stop
  9. Sonic Youth – Green Light
  10. The Reels – Quasimodo’s Dream
  11. Karen Marks – Cold Cafe
  12. RVG – A Quality of Mercy
  13. The Real Kids – All Kindsa Girls
  14. The Belair Lip Bombs – Look The Part
  15. Gut Health – Inner Norm
  16. Delivery – The Explainer
  17. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  18. Daisy Chainsaw – Love Your Money
  19. Parnsip – Monument
  20. Last Days of Kali – Dear Houston
  21. Grinderman – Go Tell The Women
  22. Pinch Points – Stock It
  23. King Stingray – Lookin’ Out
  24. Brad – 20th Century
  25. Faith No More – We Care A Lot
  26. The Ladybug Transistor – Oceans in the Hall
  27. Bodega – Shiny New Model
  28. Breeders – Wait in the Car
  29. Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – Pack Animals
  30. War Room – The Top Floor
