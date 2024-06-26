The After Party: 2024-06-26

- Thelonious Monk Quartet – Bye-Ya
- Essential Logic – Brute Fury
- Soylent Green – 88301
- The Tubs – Wretched Lie
- Mum Friends – Rails
- Church Moms – Cigarette
- Los Palms – Scared of Saturday Nights
- Tee Vee Repairmann – Bus Stop
- Sonic Youth – Green Light
- The Reels – Quasimodo’s Dream
- Karen Marks – Cold Cafe
- RVG – A Quality of Mercy
- The Real Kids – All Kindsa Girls
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Look The Part
- Gut Health – Inner Norm
- Delivery – The Explainer
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Daisy Chainsaw – Love Your Money
- Parnsip – Monument
- Last Days of Kali – Dear Houston
- Grinderman – Go Tell The Women
- Pinch Points – Stock It
- King Stingray – Lookin’ Out
- Brad – 20th Century
- Faith No More – We Care A Lot
- The Ladybug Transistor – Oceans in the Hall
- Bodega – Shiny New Model
- Breeders – Wait in the Car
- Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – Pack Animals
- War Room – The Top Floor
