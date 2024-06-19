The After Party: 2024-06-19

- NEU – Hallogallo
- New Order – Your Silent Face
- Night Rites – Dark Patterns
- The Native Cats – Small Town Cop Override
- Nine Inch Nails – March Of The Pigs
- Nirvana – Heart Shaped Box
- Nunspank – Parking Inspector Demon
- Scout Niblett – Kidnapped by Neptune
- The New Christs – I Swear
- The Nevrotix – Mad About You
- The Nerves – When You Find Out
- New York Dolls – Personality Crisis
- Nice Biscuit – Fem Chem
- Noonday Underground – Boy Like a Timebomb
- Nylex – Fascinate
- No Through Road – Party to Survive
- The New Pollutants – How Big Birds Got Their Colours
- No Fixed Address – 40,000 Years
- New Candys – Tempera
- The New Basement Tapes – Down on the Bottom
- The New Pornographers – Challengers
- Graham Nash – Better Days
- The National – Fireproof
- Nouvelle Vague – Our Lips Are Sealed
- Fred Neil – A Little Bit of Rain
- Tami Neilson – Walk (Back To Your Arms)
- Neutral Milk Hotel – King of Carrot Flowers Pt 1
- Not Downing, Waving – Wobble
- The Numbers – Government Boy
- Not From There – Sich Offnen
- Noah and the Whale – Love of an Orchestra
- Harry Nilsson – The Lottery Song
- The Necks – Mosquito
