The After Party: 2024-06-05

- The Undertones – Teenage Kicks
- The Units – Grill Room
- Underground Lovers – Dream It Down
- Ultra Orange & Emmanuelle – Sing Sing
- Ursa Major Moving Group – Fearless
- Uber Stomp – Seventh Son
- Ugly – Shepherd’s Carol
- Uranium Club – Small Grey Man
- Unholy Modal Rounders with Michael Hurly & Jeffrey Frederick & The Clamtones – Sweet Lucy
- The Unfaithful Ways – Trouble I’m In
- Ups and Downs – The Living Kind
- The Untouchables – Tighten Up
- Unspoken Things – Puppets
- Under Earth – Take It Slow
- Ukulele Death Squad – The Publican
- Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham – Unsteady (Ever Since You’re Gone)
- Underlapper – Permanent Des
- Unrest – Angel I’ll Walk You Home
- Uncle Herb – Holding Me
- The Uglies – Big Dogs Only
- The Unthanks – Here’s The Tender Coming
- U2 & Johnny Cash – The Wanderer
- Urge Overkill – Dropout
- The Undecided – Iron On
- UNKLE feat. Thom Yorke – Rabbit in Your Headlights
- Underworld – Trim
- Universal Dust – Rockit
- US3 – Cantaloop
- Ultravox – Vienna
