The After Party: 2024-06-05

Written by on June 5, 2024

  1. The Undertones – Teenage Kicks
  2. The Units – Grill Room
  3. Underground Lovers – Dream It Down
  4. Ultra Orange & Emmanuelle – Sing Sing
  5. Ursa Major Moving Group – Fearless
  6. Uber Stomp – Seventh Son
  7. Ugly – Shepherd’s Carol
  8. Uranium Club – Small Grey Man
  9. Unholy Modal Rounders with Michael Hurly & Jeffrey Frederick & The Clamtones – Sweet Lucy
  10. The Unfaithful Ways – Trouble I’m In
  11. Ups and Downs – The Living Kind
  12. The Untouchables – Tighten Up
  13. Unspoken Things – Puppets
  14. Under Earth – Take It Slow
  15. Ukulele Death Squad – The Publican
  16. Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham – Unsteady (Ever Since You’re Gone)
  17. Underlapper – Permanent Des
  18. Unrest – Angel I’ll Walk You Home
  19. Uncle Herb – Holding Me
  20. The Uglies – Big Dogs Only
  21. The Unthanks – Here’s The Tender Coming
  22. U2 & Johnny Cash – The Wanderer
  23. Urge Overkill – Dropout
  24. The Undecided – Iron On
  25. UNKLE feat. Thom Yorke – Rabbit in Your Headlights
  26. Underworld – Trim
  27. Universal Dust – Rockit
  28. US3 – Cantaloop
  29. Ultravox – Vienna
