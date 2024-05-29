The After Party: 2024-05-29

- Radio Free Alice – Paris Is Gone
- Running with Scissors – Alkaline
- Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Mr Medicine
- H. Hawkline – Milk for Flowers
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Gold Lion
- Velvet Moth – Where’s Wanda?
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – We Call Upon The Author
- Kikagaku Moyo 幾何学模様 – Nana
- Delivery + Workhorse – Who Makes Demands?
- Spike Fuck – Junkie Logic
- Bad Waitress – That Sedative
- HEXDEBT – Covenant
- Lazertits – Yeah Nah
- Wet Lips – Can’t Take It Anymore
- Porpoise Spit – People Like Me
- Coldwave – Buster
- Wingfield – Just Like You
- Church Moms – Leather
- The Vains – Don’t Think So
- Prima Queen – Dylan
- deary – Fairground
- Sarah Blasko – Don’t Dream It’s Over
- Scott McKenzie – Crazy Man
- Yo La Tengo – Autumn Sweater
- Swans – You Know Nothing
- The Decemberists – I’ll Be Your Girl
- Dead Roo – Monday
- Mod Con – Is Your Heart a Joke
- The Chills – I Love My Leather Jacket
