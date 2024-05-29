The After Party: 2024-05-29

Written by on May 29, 2024

  1. Radio Free Alice – Paris Is Gone
  2. Running with Scissors – Alkaline
  3. Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  4. Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Mr Medicine
  5. H. Hawkline – Milk for Flowers
  6. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Gold Lion
  7. Velvet Moth – Where’s Wanda?
  8. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – We Call Upon The Author
  9. Kikagaku Moyo 幾何学模様 – Nana
  10. Delivery + Workhorse – Who Makes Demands?
  11. Spike Fuck – Junkie Logic
  12. Bad Waitress – That Sedative
  13. HEXDEBT – Covenant
  14. Lazertits – Yeah Nah
  15. Wet Lips – Can’t Take It Anymore
  16. Porpoise Spit – People Like Me
  17. Coldwave – Buster
  18. Wingfield – Just Like You
  19. Church Moms – Leather
  20. The Vains – Don’t Think So
  21. Prima Queen – Dylan
  22. deary – Fairground
  23. Sarah Blasko – Don’t Dream It’s Over
  24. Scott McKenzie – Crazy Man
  25. Yo La Tengo – Autumn Sweater
  26. Swans – You Know Nothing
  27. The Decemberists – I’ll Be Your Girl
  28. Dead Roo – Monday
  29. Mod Con – Is Your Heart a Joke
  30. The Chills – I Love My Leather Jacket
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

AdLib: 2024-05-29

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2024-05-28

Current track

Title

Artist