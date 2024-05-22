The After Party: 2024-05-22

- The Gist – New Hat
- Prince – Raspberry Beret
- The Temptations – Papa was a Rolling Stone
- Marvin Gaye – Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home)
- Del Shannon – Hats off to Larry
- Louis Armstrong – Top Hat, White Tie, And Tails (YTS)
- Charles Mingus – Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
- Slapp Happy – Some Questions About Hats
- The Kinks – She’s Bought a Hat Like Princess Marina
- Steely Dan – The Fez
- Dr Piffle & His Burlap Band – Age of Hats
- Led Zeppelin – Hats off to Roy Harper
- Primus – Hats Off
- Men Without Hats – The Safety Dance
- Cat Power – Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat
- Radio Birdman – Man in the Golden Helmet
- Jim Croce – Top Hat Bar and Grille
- Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
- The Wave Pictures – Panama Hat
- They Might Be Giants – Hovering Sombrero
- Orsino Nation – The Mad-Hatter’s Tea Party
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Hats off to the Green Bins
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Fedora Destroyer
- Juliana Hatfield – Universal Heart Beat
- The Memphis Suns – Hats too tight
- St. Morris Sinners – Hats Off To You My Lord
- Ricochet Pete – Matty In The Hatty
- Cornelia Murr – Hang Yr Hat
- Bombazine Black – Bowler on a Nail
- Jodi Phillis – White Beanie (add to listmaker – ripped)
- The Go-Betweens – The Ghost & The Black Hat
- Centipede – Beret on a Fence
- Brown Spirits – Hats Off To Pojama
Reader's opinions