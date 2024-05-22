The After Party: 2024-05-22

  1. The Gist – New Hat
  2. Prince – Raspberry Beret
  3. The Temptations – Papa was a Rolling Stone
  4. Marvin Gaye – Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home)
  5. Del Shannon – Hats off to Larry
  6. Louis Armstrong – Top Hat, White Tie, And Tails (YTS)
  7. Charles Mingus – Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
  8. Slapp Happy – Some Questions About Hats
  9. The Kinks – She’s Bought a Hat Like Princess Marina
  10. Steely Dan – The Fez
  11. Dr Piffle & His Burlap Band – Age of Hats
  12. Led Zeppelin – Hats off to Roy Harper
  13. Primus – Hats Off
  14. Men Without Hats – The Safety Dance
  15. Cat Power – Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat
  16. Radio Birdman – Man in the Golden Helmet
  17. Jim Croce – Top Hat Bar and Grille
  18. Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
  19. The Wave Pictures – Panama Hat
  20. They Might Be Giants – Hovering Sombrero
  21. Orsino Nation – The Mad-Hatter’s Tea Party
  22. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Hats off to the Green Bins
  23. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Fedora Destroyer
  24. Juliana Hatfield – Universal Heart Beat
  25. The Memphis Suns – Hats too tight
  26. St. Morris Sinners – Hats Off To You My Lord
  27. Ricochet Pete – Matty In The Hatty
  28. Cornelia Murr – Hang Yr Hat
  29. Bombazine Black – Bowler on a Nail
  30. Jodi Phillis – White Beanie (add to listmaker – ripped)
  31. The Go-Betweens – The Ghost & The Black Hat
  32. Centipede – Beret on a Fence
  33. Brown Spirits – Hats Off To Pojama
