The After Party: 2024-05-08

  1. The Intelligence – I’m Closed
  2. Icecream Hands – Dodgy
  3. Immigrant union – Ahmed
  4. Islands – Life in Jail
  5. Inspiral Carpets – This Is How It Feels
  6. The In-Sect – I Can See My Love
  7. Invisible Mendez – Nicaragua
  8. INXS – Devil Inside
  9. illicit Eve – Shadow
  10. Ivy – You Don’t Know Anything
  11. Inkswel & The Snaglepuss – Let It Grow (feat. Talib Kweli, Erin Buku & Baba Israel)
  12. Interpol – Rest My Chemistry
  13. IV League – Bleached
  14. IceBenders – Farewell Earth
  15. I Am Kloot – To You
  16. Incredible String Band – The Hedgehog’s Song
  17. Jason Isbell – Relatively Easy
  18. Iron & Wine – Free Until They Cut Me Down
  19. Chris Isaak – Baby did a bad bad thing
  20. I Know Leopard – Heather
  21. Indigo Girls – Closer to Fine
  22. The Isley Brothers – It’s your thing
  23. The Impressions – Check Out Your Mind
  24. iHeart – Lost In Purgatory
  25. IDLES – Never Fight A Man With A Perm
  26. Iron Maiden – Run To The Hills
  27. Ice on Mercury – Clown Insane
  28. Imminent Psychosis – Mayhem
  29. Itchy & The Nits – Itchy & The Nits
  30. International Airport – Movement – West Coast Ferry Slip
  31. Io – Uncontent Earthworms Of Denver
