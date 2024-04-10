The After Party: 2024-04-10

- Toyland – Night Flight Over Palestine
- Grace Jones – Libertango
- Los Palms – Let’s Go To The Water
- The Everywheres – Frightened Face
- Warpaint – Common Blue
- Elizabeth Prophet – Point Omega
- Magic Shoppe – City Alright (Yeah)
- Deadletter – Madge’s Declaration
- Ducks Ltd. – Gleaming Spires
- Melin Melyn – Hold the Line
- Tugboat Captain – Flash of Light
- Twine – Same Old Problems
- Pool Toy – Shamwow
- The Mystery Lights – Someone Else is in Control
- Pixy Jones – Hold Your Tongue
- Robert Forster – Tender Years
- Spiderbait – Calypso
- Big Bliss – Proof of Life
- Sleaford Mods & Florence Shaw – Force 10 From Navarone
- Jaimie Branch – Burning Grey
- Mo-Dettes – Paint It Black
- Quailbones – A Tip to Trick the Tide
- Mr Ben & the Bens – When They Hear Your Name
- The Beach Boys – With Me Tonight
- Bromham – William & Gudula
- King Stingray – Through The Trees
- Badland Caravan – Cleopatra
- Alana Jagt – Stirred The Dirt
- Girl and Girl – Divorce 2
- Massive Attack – Be Thankful For What You’ve Got
