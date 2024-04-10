The After Party: 2024-04-10

Written by on April 10, 2024

  1. Toyland – Night Flight Over Palestine
  2. Grace Jones – Libertango
  3. Los Palms – Let’s Go To The Water
  4. The Everywheres – Frightened Face
  5. Warpaint – Common Blue
  6. Elizabeth Prophet – Point Omega
  7. Magic Shoppe – City Alright (Yeah)
  8. Deadletter – Madge’s Declaration
  9. Ducks Ltd. – Gleaming Spires
  10. Melin Melyn – Hold the Line
  11. Tugboat Captain – Flash of Light
  12. Twine – Same Old Problems
  13. Pool Toy – Shamwow
  14. The Mystery Lights – Someone Else is in Control
  15. Pixy Jones – Hold Your Tongue
  16. Robert Forster – Tender Years
  17. Spiderbait – Calypso
  18. Big Bliss – Proof of Life
  19. Sleaford Mods & Florence Shaw – Force 10 From Navarone
  20. Jaimie Branch – Burning Grey
  21. Mo-Dettes – Paint It Black
  22. Quailbones – A Tip to Trick the Tide
  23. Mr Ben & the Bens – When They Hear Your Name
  24. The Beach Boys – With Me Tonight
  25. Bromham – William & Gudula
  26. King Stingray – Through The Trees
  27. Badland Caravan – Cleopatra
  28. Alana Jagt – Stirred The Dirt
  29. Girl and Girl – Divorce 2
  30. Massive Attack – Be Thankful For What You’ve Got
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

PS I Love You: 2024-04-10

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2024-04-09

Current track

Title

Artist