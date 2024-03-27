The After Party: 2024-03-27

Written by on March 27, 2024

  1. Billy Nomates – Modern Hart
  2. Red Snapper & Beth Orton – Snapper
  3. Ryan Martin John – Sunburn
  4. Full Flower Moon Band – You Know The Mayor
  5. **Abbe May – Taurus Chorus
  6. Stiv Bators – Make Up Your Mind
  7. The Saints – (This) Perfect Day
  8. The Pretty Things – The Sun
  9. Tash Sultana – Musk
  10. Halftime Oranges (SMATHO) – Morning Drinker
  11. Sharon Van Etten – You Know Me Well
  12. Samantha Crain – Pastime
  13. St. Morris Sinners – Gentrification Blues
  14. Eli & The Truth – Fossils
  15. Hepé Mateh – Gazelle Folk
  16. Mirel Wagner – Goodnight
  17. Gene Clark – Some Misunderstanding
  18. Slapp Happy – Casablanca Moon
  19. The Blades – Downmarket (1983 single version)
  20. Julian Cope – I Wandered Lonely As A Cloud
  21. The Go-Betweens – Cattle and Cane
  22. Dum Dum Girls – Bhang Bhang, I’m a Burnout
  23. Died Pretty – Caressing Swine
  24. You Am I – Berlin Chair
  25. The Altered Hours – Thistle
  26. The Halo Benders – Virginia Reel Around the Fountain
  27. Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Do You Feel Loved
  28. Bettie Serveert – Kid’s Allright
  29. A. Swayze & The Ghosts – Cool Cucumber
  30. Beans – Kookaburra
