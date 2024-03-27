The After Party: 2024-03-27

- Billy Nomates – Modern Hart
- Red Snapper & Beth Orton – Snapper
- Ryan Martin John – Sunburn
- Full Flower Moon Band – You Know The Mayor
- **Abbe May – Taurus Chorus
- Stiv Bators – Make Up Your Mind
- The Saints – (This) Perfect Day
- The Pretty Things – The Sun
- Tash Sultana – Musk
- Halftime Oranges (SMATHO) – Morning Drinker
- Sharon Van Etten – You Know Me Well
- Samantha Crain – Pastime
- St. Morris Sinners – Gentrification Blues
- Eli & The Truth – Fossils
- Hepé Mateh – Gazelle Folk
- Mirel Wagner – Goodnight
- Gene Clark – Some Misunderstanding
- Slapp Happy – Casablanca Moon
- The Blades – Downmarket (1983 single version)
- Julian Cope – I Wandered Lonely As A Cloud
- The Go-Betweens – Cattle and Cane
- Dum Dum Girls – Bhang Bhang, I’m a Burnout
- Died Pretty – Caressing Swine
- You Am I – Berlin Chair
- The Altered Hours – Thistle
- The Halo Benders – Virginia Reel Around the Fountain
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Do You Feel Loved
- Bettie Serveert – Kid’s Allright
- A. Swayze & The Ghosts – Cool Cucumber
- Beans – Kookaburra
