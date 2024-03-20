The After Party: 2024-03-20

Written by on March 20, 2024

  1. The Systemaddicts – The Price It’ll Take
  2. Shannon and the Clams – Point of Being Right
  3. Moody Beaches – Weird Friends
  4. Sneaks – New Taste
  5. Widowspeak – Sure Thing
  6. The Villenettes – I Met A Boy
  7. The Rememberz – Let Me Be Your Girl
  8. Ghost Funk Orchestra – Brownout
  9. Maisie – Sharpshooter
  10. Califone – Pink & Sour
  11. Firewater – When I Burn This Place Down
  12. Top Drawer – Song of a Sinner
  13. Richard Hell & The Voidoids – I’m Your Man
  14. The Birthday Party – Happy Birthday
  15. The Yummy Fur – Department
  16. The New Christs – No Next Time
  17. Beat Smugglers – Daddy
  18. The Zephyr Quartet – Loop
  19. Songhoy Blues – Soubour
  20. Mia Dyson – The Driver
  21. Courtney Barnett – Everybody Here Hates You
  22. Fake Fruit – Old Skin
  23. The Go – Meet Me At The Movies
  24. Smoke – Stop The Ants
  25. Kitchen Witch – Shock
  26. L.A. Witch – Baby in Blue Jeans
  27. Wu-Lu & Lex Amor – South
  28. Jules – Rock Rock Daddy
  29. Massive Attack – Future Proof
  30. Otoboke Beaver おとぼけビ～バ～ – Powerfull Busu
  31. Sugar – A Good Idea
