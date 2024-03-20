The After Party: 2024-03-20

- The Systemaddicts – The Price It’ll Take
- Shannon and the Clams – Point of Being Right
- Moody Beaches – Weird Friends
- Sneaks – New Taste
- Widowspeak – Sure Thing
- The Villenettes – I Met A Boy
- The Rememberz – Let Me Be Your Girl
- Ghost Funk Orchestra – Brownout
- Maisie – Sharpshooter
- Califone – Pink & Sour
- Firewater – When I Burn This Place Down
- Top Drawer – Song of a Sinner
- Richard Hell & The Voidoids – I’m Your Man
- The Birthday Party – Happy Birthday
- The Yummy Fur – Department
- The New Christs – No Next Time
- Beat Smugglers – Daddy
- The Zephyr Quartet – Loop
- Songhoy Blues – Soubour
- Mia Dyson – The Driver
- Courtney Barnett – Everybody Here Hates You
- Fake Fruit – Old Skin
- The Go – Meet Me At The Movies
- Smoke – Stop The Ants
- Kitchen Witch – Shock
- L.A. Witch – Baby in Blue Jeans
- Wu-Lu & Lex Amor – South
- Jules – Rock Rock Daddy
- Massive Attack – Future Proof
- Otoboke Beaver おとぼけビ～バ～ – Powerfull Busu
- Sugar – A Good Idea
