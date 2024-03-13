The After Party: 2024-03-13

- Jon Rauhouse – Widowmaker
- R.E.M. – I Don’t Sleep, I Dream
- The Raincoats – No One’s Little Girl
- Rotary Connection (featuring Minnie Riperton) – I am the Black Cold of the Sun
- Todd Rundgren – We Gotta Get You a Woman
- Rolling Stones – Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
- Terry Reid – Dean
- Radiohead – Karma Police
- Matt Reiner And The Aunt Sallys – Goyder’s Line
- The Reindeer Section – Strike Me Down
- Jess Ribeiro – If You Were A Kelpie
- The Raveonettes – Love In A Trashcan
- Rebeccas Empire – Cut
- Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Red Altar
- Raw Ether – Sneaky Machine (Three D Live To Air)
- Rat Tamango – Well Well Well
- Rapid Transport – Neighbour’s Suppression
- Ramones – Judy Is A Punk
- Ride Into The Sun – I’m Just Dandy
- Lou Reed – I Love You, Suzanne
- The Reels – Kitchen Man
- Rose Windows – Native Dreams
- Ratcat – That Ain’t Bad
- The Residents – Hello Skinny
- Arthur Russell – Barefoot In New York
- Jonathan Richman – Government Center
- Tom Redwood – Disneyland
- Royal Headache – Wouldn’t You Know
- Emma Russack – Be Real
- Otis Redding – Out Of Sight
- Lou Rawls – Season Of The Witch
Reader's opinions