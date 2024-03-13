The After Party: 2024-03-13

  1. Jon Rauhouse – Widowmaker
  2. R.E.M. – I Don’t Sleep, I Dream
  3. The Raincoats – No One’s Little Girl
  4. Rotary Connection (featuring Minnie Riperton) – I am the Black Cold of the Sun
  5. Todd Rundgren – We Gotta Get You a Woman
  6. Rolling Stones – Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
  7. Terry Reid – Dean
  8. Radiohead – Karma Police
  9. Matt Reiner And The Aunt Sallys – Goyder’s Line
  10. The Reindeer Section – Strike Me Down
  11. Jess Ribeiro – If You Were A Kelpie
  12. The Raveonettes – Love In A Trashcan
  13. Rebeccas Empire – Cut
  14. Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Red Altar
  15. Raw Ether – Sneaky Machine (Three D Live To Air)
  16. Rat Tamango – Well Well Well
  17. Rapid Transport – Neighbour’s Suppression
  18. Ramones – Judy Is A Punk
  19. Ride Into The Sun – I’m Just Dandy
  20. Lou Reed – I Love You, Suzanne
  21. The Reels – Kitchen Man
  22. Rose Windows – Native Dreams
  23. Ratcat – That Ain’t Bad
  24. The Residents – Hello Skinny
  25. Arthur Russell – Barefoot In New York
  26. Jonathan Richman – Government Center
  27. Tom Redwood – Disneyland
  28. Royal Headache – Wouldn’t You Know
  29. Emma Russack – Be Real
  30. Otis Redding – Out Of Sight
  31. Lou Rawls – Season Of The Witch
