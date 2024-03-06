The After Party: 2024-03-06

- Mia Dyson – Sunny Hills
- Sons of Zoku – Kuhnoo
- The Beau Brummels – Turn Around
- Wretched Pinhead Puppets – THE FLOWERS
- The Early Mornings – Love’s Not Hard
- The Strange Boys – Should Have Shot Paul
- Tim Heidecker – Nothing
- Climax Blues Band – Mole on the Dole
- Isabel Rumble – Bird Be Brave
- Minami Deutsch – Tunnel
- Archie Roach with Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Down City Streets
- Kate Pomery – Cactus Song
- Girl and Girl – Hello
- Jess Johns – Flicker (Burn)
- Sam Burton – Nothing Touches Me
- Hana and Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits – Paper Boats
- Seigen Ono – Something to Hold on to
- Slowmango – ACE
- Color Green – Aint It Sad
- Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
- Dolly Mixture – Step Close Now
- Ghetto Brothers – There Is Something In My Heart
- Pel Mel – No Word From China
- Supergrass – Melanie Davis
- The Sundials – Baby
- Psychic TV – The Orchids
- Nick Garrie – Can I Stay With You?
- The Uplifting Bell Ends – Dear Friend
- Middle Kids – All In My Head (with Dave Le’aupepe)
Reader's opinions