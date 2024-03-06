The After Party: 2024-03-06

March 6, 2024

  1. Mia Dyson – Sunny Hills
  2. Sons of Zoku – Kuhnoo
  3. The Beau Brummels – Turn Around
  4. Wretched Pinhead Puppets – THE FLOWERS
  5. The Early Mornings – Love’s Not Hard
  6. The Strange Boys – Should Have Shot Paul
  7. Tim Heidecker – Nothing
  8. Climax Blues Band – Mole on the Dole
  9. Isabel Rumble – Bird Be Brave
  10. Minami Deutsch – Tunnel
  11. Archie Roach with Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Down City Streets
  12. Kate Pomery – Cactus Song
  13. Girl and Girl – Hello
  14. Jess Johns – Flicker (Burn)
  15. Sam Burton – Nothing Touches Me
  16. Hana and Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits – Paper Boats
  17. Seigen Ono – Something to Hold on to
  18. Slowmango – ACE
  19. Color Green – Aint It Sad
  20. Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
  21. Dolly Mixture – Step Close Now
  22. Ghetto Brothers – There Is Something In My Heart
  23. Pel Mel – No Word From China
  24. Supergrass – Melanie Davis
  25. The Sundials – Baby
  26. Psychic TV – The Orchids
  27. Nick Garrie – Can I Stay With You?
  28. The Uplifting Bell Ends – Dear Friend
  29. Middle Kids – All In My Head (with Dave Le’aupepe)
