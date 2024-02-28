The After Party: 2024-02-28

Written by on February 28, 2024

  1. The Flaming Lips – Feeling Yourself Disintegrate
  2. Alexander Flood – LDN
  3. Fujiya & Miyagi – Collarbone
  4. Fat Freddy’s Drop – Russia
  5. The Flying Lizards – Money
  6. From The Valley – Bury Me
  7. Fear and Loathing – Uncle Henry
  8. Fair Maiden – Coal
  9. Kate Fuller & The Boys Club – Don’t Speak
  10. Frente! – Accidentally Kelly Street
  11. Florence + The Machine – Dog Days Are Over
  12. The Finn Brothers – Only Talking Sense
  13. Funkadelic – Can You Get to That
  14. Aretha Franklin – Chain of Fools
  15. Flight of the Conchords – Mutha’uckas
  16. The Fyoogs – I Heard You Call
  17. Fairport Convention – Fotheringay
  18. Fleet Foxes – Quiet Houses
  19. Flyying Colours – She Leaves
  20. Feist – I Feel It All
  21. The Frets – Head East
  22. The Fall – Hot Cake
  23. Falling Joys – Lock It
  24. First Aid Kit – My Silver Lining
  25. Floodlights – Matter of Time
  26. Foo Fighters – Cold Day in the Sun
  27. Fugazi – Waiting Room
  28. The Fauves – The Charles Atlas Way
  29. Ella Fitzgerald – I’ve Got You Under My Skin
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Reverb: 2024-02-28

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2024-02-27

Current track

Title

Artist