The After Party: 2024-02-21

  1. Lipstick Killers – Hindu Gods of Love
  2. Workhorse – The Birds
  3. Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Bring Me
  4. Emily Wurramara – Magic Woman Dancing
  5. X – Halfway Round The World
  6. Bush Tetras – Das Ah Riot
  7. Swans – Blood on Your Hands
  8. The Genevieves – Words
  9. The Lemon Twings – They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place
  10. The Cave Singers – Faze Wave
  11. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Mandrake Handshake
  12. Los Palms – Just A Sin
  13. Snowy Band – Living With Myself
  14. Deep Sea Diver – Impossible Weight
  15. UNKLE – Lonely Soul
  16. Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – $600 Short On The Rent
  17. Even – Out My Window
  18. MOD CON – Cool It!
  19. Rat Tamango – The River Dance Shuffle
  20. ####The Milkshakes – I’m Talking About You
  21. $$Bjork & ROSALIA – Oral
  22. The Velvet Underground & Nico – All Tomorrow’s Parties
  23. Summer Flake – Ordinary
  24. Fontaines – Dublin City Sky
  25. Ups & Downs – The Living Kind
  26. $$Mia Dyson – Sunny Hills
  27. $$Wake In Fright – Elephant Hills
