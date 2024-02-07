The After Party: 2024-02-07

- Ikebe Shakedown – No Answer
- Spacemen 3 – I Love You
- Mia Dyson – Fool
- Tom Waits – Chicago
- Ruby Hunter – I Am A Woman
- Lucy Dacus – Troublemaker Doppelganger
- Placement – Lost Sun
- Sons of Zoku – O Saber
- The Chills – Effloresce and Deliquesce
- Ed Kuepper – The Way I Made You Feel
- The Blue Aeroplanes – Jacket Hangs
- Brown Bird – Smoke Rising
- Black Mountain – Set Us Free
- Jim James – State Of The Art (A.E.I.O.U.)
- Sweeney – Inbuilt Obsolescence
- Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses
- The Auteurs – Lenny Valentino
- Regurgitator – Blubber Boy
- The Decemberists – Burial Ground
- Glyders – Golden Hour
- Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Daddy
- Fire! Santa Rosa, Fire! – Test Crowd
- Dick Diver – Seagulls
- Rhys Howlett – Seagulls
- Johnny Seagull & The Hot Chips – Never Dies
- Wireheads – Life After Winter
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Messiah Ward
- The Proclaimers – Over And Done With
- Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard – John Lennon Is My Jesus Christ
- 999 – Homicide
