The After Party: 2024-02-07

Written by on February 7, 2024

  1. Ikebe Shakedown – No Answer
  2. Spacemen 3 – I Love You
  3. Mia Dyson – Fool
  4. Tom Waits – Chicago
  5. Ruby Hunter – I Am A Woman
  6. Lucy Dacus – Troublemaker Doppelganger
  7. Placement – Lost Sun
  8. Sons of Zoku – O Saber
  9. The Chills – Effloresce and Deliquesce
  10. Ed Kuepper – The Way I Made You Feel
  11. The Blue Aeroplanes – Jacket Hangs
  12. Brown Bird – Smoke Rising
  13. Black Mountain – Set Us Free
  14. Jim James – State Of The Art (A.E.I.O.U.)
  15. Sweeney – Inbuilt Obsolescence
  16. Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses
  17. The Auteurs – Lenny Valentino
  18. Regurgitator – Blubber Boy
  19. The Decemberists – Burial Ground
  20. Glyders – Golden Hour
  21. Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Daddy
  22. Fire! Santa Rosa, Fire! – Test Crowd
  23. Dick Diver – Seagulls
  24. Rhys Howlett – Seagulls
  25. Johnny Seagull & The Hot Chips – Never Dies
  26. Wireheads – Life After Winter
  27. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Messiah Ward
  28. The Proclaimers – Over And Done With
  29. Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard – John Lennon Is My Jesus Christ
  30. 999 – Homicide
PS I Love You: 2024-02-07

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2024-02-06

