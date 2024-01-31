The After Party: 2024-01-31

Written by on January 31, 2024

  1. Count Basie – Norwegian Wood
  2. Calexico – Two Silver Trees
  3. Chuck Berry – Woodpecker
  4. Holly Miranda – Forest Green Oh Forest Green
  5. Sarah Blasko – Flame Trees
  6. Radiohead – Fake Plastic Trees
  7. The Beach Boys – A Day In The Life Of A Tree
  8. Goldfrapp – Hairy Trees
  9. Laura Veirs – Eucalyptus
  10. Belly – Feed the Tree
  11. Crowded House – Tall Trees
  12. Screaming Trees – In the Forest
  13. Drop City – Apple Tree
  14. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Party in the woods tonight
  15. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Lime Tree Arbour
  16. Mick Thomas and the Roving Commission – Lilac Trees (radio edit)
  17. Naomi Keyte – Old Pines
  18. Blindman’s Holiday – Forest song
  19. Emma Louise – Jungle
  20. Archie Roach – Weeping In The Forest (2013 Remaster)
  21. Jen Cloher & The Endless Sea – Dead Wood Falls
  22. Cat Tyson Hughes – Trees
  23. Sufjan Stevens – All the trees of the field will clap their hands
  24. Lost Woods – My Amazon
  25. Guided by Voices – I Am A Tree
  26. Sleater-Kinney – Wilderness
  27. Lizard Train – Under A Bush
  28. The Frets – Dayd’s Wood
  29. The Timbers – Into the Forest
  30. The Cave Singers – Hen of the Woods
