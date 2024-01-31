The After Party: 2024-01-31

- Count Basie – Norwegian Wood
- Calexico – Two Silver Trees
- Chuck Berry – Woodpecker
- Holly Miranda – Forest Green Oh Forest Green
- Sarah Blasko – Flame Trees
- Radiohead – Fake Plastic Trees
- The Beach Boys – A Day In The Life Of A Tree
- Goldfrapp – Hairy Trees
- Laura Veirs – Eucalyptus
- Belly – Feed the Tree
- Crowded House – Tall Trees
- Screaming Trees – In the Forest
- Drop City – Apple Tree
- Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Party in the woods tonight
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Lime Tree Arbour
- Mick Thomas and the Roving Commission – Lilac Trees (radio edit)
- Naomi Keyte – Old Pines
- Blindman’s Holiday – Forest song
- Emma Louise – Jungle
- Archie Roach – Weeping In The Forest (2013 Remaster)
- Jen Cloher & The Endless Sea – Dead Wood Falls
- Cat Tyson Hughes – Trees
- Sufjan Stevens – All the trees of the field will clap their hands
- Lost Woods – My Amazon
- Guided by Voices – I Am A Tree
- Sleater-Kinney – Wilderness
- Lizard Train – Under A Bush
- The Frets – Dayd’s Wood
- The Timbers – Into the Forest
- The Cave Singers – Hen of the Woods
