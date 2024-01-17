The After Party: 2024-01-17

- Jimmy McGriff Organ & Blues Band – The Worm
- The Meters – Tippi-Toes
- Doris Duke – Ghost of Myself
- Brenton Wood – Oogum Boogum Song
- DJ Shadow – Organ Donor
- Eerie Wanda – Sleepy Eyes
- The Fall – Mixer
- Gruff Rhys – Shark Ridden Waters
- Flangipanis – Worthless
- Kim Gordon – Murdered Out
- Radio Birdman – Burn My Eye ’78
- Bad//Dreems – No Island
- Cosmic Psychos – Decadence
- The Numbers – Govt. Boy
- The Victims – (I’m) Flipped out over you
- The Native Cats – My Risks Is Art
- Mark Lanegan Band – Judgement Time (Alain Johannes Remix)
- Seabass – Brains
- Mercury Rev – Opus 40
- Air – Playground Love
- The Quantic Soul Orchestra – Father
- Verzanski – Romance in Italy
- Mono Kiosko – Acid Test
- Mono Kiosko – Forbidden Fruit
- Exuma – You don’t know what’s going on
- No-No Boy (with Jacqueline Saporiti) – St. Denis or Bangkok, From a Hotel Balcony
- Honeybeam – Morning
- The Birthday Party – The Friend Catcher
- Sekret Sekret – New King Jack
- Blood Plastic – Holding Pattern
- You Am I – Damage
- The Slits – Instant Hit
- Peter Bruntnell – Waterloo Sunset
- Big Blood – 1000 Times
- Weyes Blood – Andromeda
- Sweeney – Daddy-O
- Smog – I Feel Like The Mother Of The World
- The Yearlings – Heart of it all
