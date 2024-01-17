The After Party: 2024-01-17

January 17, 2024

  1. Jimmy McGriff Organ & Blues Band – The Worm
  2. The Meters – Tippi-Toes
  3. Doris Duke – Ghost of Myself
  4. Brenton Wood – Oogum Boogum Song
  5. DJ Shadow – Organ Donor
  6. Eerie Wanda – Sleepy Eyes
  7. The Fall – Mixer
  8. Gruff Rhys – Shark Ridden Waters
  9. Flangipanis – Worthless
  10. Kim Gordon – Murdered Out
  11. Radio Birdman – Burn My Eye ’78
  12. Bad//Dreems – No Island
  13. Cosmic Psychos – Decadence
  14. The Numbers – Govt. Boy
  15. The Victims – (I’m) Flipped out over you
  16. The Native Cats – My Risks Is Art
  17. Mark Lanegan Band – Judgement Time (Alain Johannes Remix)
  18. Seabass – Brains
  19. Mercury Rev – Opus 40
  20. Air – Playground Love
  21. The Quantic Soul Orchestra – Father
  22. Verzanski – Romance in Italy
  23. Mono Kiosko – Acid Test
  24. Mono Kiosko – Forbidden Fruit
  25. Exuma – You don’t know what’s going on
  26. No-No Boy (with Jacqueline Saporiti) – St. Denis or Bangkok, From a Hotel Balcony
  27. Honeybeam – Morning
  28. The Birthday Party – The Friend Catcher
  29. Sekret Sekret – New King Jack
  30. Blood Plastic – Holding Pattern
  31. You Am I – Damage
  32. The Slits – Instant Hit
  33. Peter Bruntnell – Waterloo Sunset
  34. Big Blood – 1000 Times
  35. Weyes Blood – Andromeda
  36. Sweeney – Daddy-O
  37. Smog – I Feel Like The Mother Of The World
  38. The Yearlings – Heart of it all
