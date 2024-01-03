The After Party: 2024-01-03

Written by on January 3, 2024

  1. Boygenius – Cool About It
  2. The Go-Betweens – Boundary Rider
  3. Duke Garwood – Blue
  4. Los Bitchos – Pista (Fresh Start)
  5. Primal Scream – Star
  6. Public Service Broadcasting – Everest
  7. Methyl Ethel – Poison Peach
  8. Hoodoo Gurus – Bittersweet
  9. Fontaines D.C. – Roy’s Tune
  10. Shop Assistants – All Day Long
  11. Plunderers – I Didn’t See Them At All
  12. Black Belt Jones – Wake Up Call
  13. Tweedy – Summer Noon
  14. Tindersticks – Black Smoke
  15. Au Pairs – We’re So Cool
  16. The Dainty Morsels – Don’t Stray
  17. Sebadoh – Skull
  18. La Femme – Chelsea Kids
  19. Nick Vulture – Barbara Grace Scott
  20. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  21. Do Re Mi – Standing On Wires
  22. The Horrors – Changing the Rain
  23. Ride – Vapour Trail
  24. The Handsome Family – Two Black Shoes
  25. Low – Just Make It Stop
  26. Black Cab – Night Flight
  27. Mazzola – It Just Might
  28. Slowdive – Skin In The Game
  29. Joe Ziffer – Seaside
  30. Young Marble Giants – Final Day
  31. Sympathy Orchestra – Don’t Talk To me
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

PS I Love You: 2024-01-03

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2024-01-02

Current track

Title

Artist