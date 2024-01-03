The After Party: 2024-01-03

- Boygenius – Cool About It
- The Go-Betweens – Boundary Rider
- Duke Garwood – Blue
- Los Bitchos – Pista (Fresh Start)
- Primal Scream – Star
- Public Service Broadcasting – Everest
- Methyl Ethel – Poison Peach
- Hoodoo Gurus – Bittersweet
- Fontaines D.C. – Roy’s Tune
- Shop Assistants – All Day Long
- Plunderers – I Didn’t See Them At All
- Black Belt Jones – Wake Up Call
- Tweedy – Summer Noon
- Tindersticks – Black Smoke
- Au Pairs – We’re So Cool
- The Dainty Morsels – Don’t Stray
- Sebadoh – Skull
- La Femme – Chelsea Kids
- Nick Vulture – Barbara Grace Scott
- Jessica Luxx – Alone
- Do Re Mi – Standing On Wires
- The Horrors – Changing the Rain
- Ride – Vapour Trail
- The Handsome Family – Two Black Shoes
- Low – Just Make It Stop
- Black Cab – Night Flight
- Mazzola – It Just Might
- Slowdive – Skin In The Game
- Joe Ziffer – Seaside
- Young Marble Giants – Final Day
- Sympathy Orchestra – Don’t Talk To me
