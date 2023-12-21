The After Party: 2023-12-21

  1. Emily Wurramara – Dumugurra (Kookaburra)
  2. Marlon Williams – Lonely Side of Her
  3. The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Eighteen Is Over the Hill
  4. Karl S. Williams – White Hotel
  5. Weddings, Parties, Anything – Hug My Back
  6. Matt Walker & Ashley Davies – Dirty Fog
  7. Tom Waits – Hold On
  8. Gillian Welch – Wayside/Back in Time
  9. The Waifs – London Still
  10. Mary Webb – Searching For More
  11. Robert Wyatt – Shipbuilding
  12. Willard Grant Conspiracy – The Trials of Harrison Hayes
  13. Loudon Wainwright III – Dead Skunk
  14. Rufus Wainwright – Going to a Town
  15. Martha Wainwright – Bleeding All Over You
  16. Wilco – Impossible Germany
  17. Wolf & Cub – Thousand Cuts
  18. Whiplash – Oi! We’re Goin’ Down The Pub
  19. Wireheads – Persistent Resistance
  20. Lucinda Williams – Fruits of My Labour
  21. The Weakerthans – Reconstruction Site
  22. Weezer – Say It Aint So
  23. Workhorse – No Photographs
  24. The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army
  25. West Thebarton – Nothing to Do
  26. Warumpi Band – Waru (Fire)
  27. Wild Rocket – Dewey Decimal System
  28. Dinah Washington – Cry Me A River (Truth & Soul Remix)
  29. Bill Withers – Aint No Sunshine
  30. Stevie Wonder – Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours
  31. Amy Winehouse – Between The Cheats
  32. Wet Leg – Being In Love
  33. Ween – Ocean Man
