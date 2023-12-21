The After Party: 2023-12-21

- Emily Wurramara – Dumugurra (Kookaburra)
- Marlon Williams – Lonely Side of Her
- The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Eighteen Is Over the Hill
- Karl S. Williams – White Hotel
- Weddings, Parties, Anything – Hug My Back
- Matt Walker & Ashley Davies – Dirty Fog
- Tom Waits – Hold On
- Gillian Welch – Wayside/Back in Time
- The Waifs – London Still
- Mary Webb – Searching For More
- Robert Wyatt – Shipbuilding
- Willard Grant Conspiracy – The Trials of Harrison Hayes
- Loudon Wainwright III – Dead Skunk
- Rufus Wainwright – Going to a Town
- Martha Wainwright – Bleeding All Over You
- Wilco – Impossible Germany
- Wolf & Cub – Thousand Cuts
- Whiplash – Oi! We’re Goin’ Down The Pub
- Wireheads – Persistent Resistance
- Lucinda Williams – Fruits of My Labour
- The Weakerthans – Reconstruction Site
- Weezer – Say It Aint So
- Workhorse – No Photographs
- The White Stripes – Seven Nation Army
- West Thebarton – Nothing to Do
- Warumpi Band – Waru (Fire)
- Wild Rocket – Dewey Decimal System
- Dinah Washington – Cry Me A River (Truth & Soul Remix)
- Bill Withers – Aint No Sunshine
- Stevie Wonder – Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours
- Amy Winehouse – Between The Cheats
- Wet Leg – Being In Love
- Ween – Ocean Man
Reader's opinions