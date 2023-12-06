The After Party: 2023-12-06

- The Bamboos – Red Triangle
- The Frames – Full Circle
- Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons – Shape I’m In (Dub Version)
- Clinic – Golden Rectangle
- The Break – Cylinders
- The Beta Band – Squares
- Cut//Copy – Pharaohs & Pyramids
- 13th Floor Elevators – May the Circle Remain Unbroken
- Alpha Beta Fox – Spheres
- The Pretty Things – The Good Mr Square
- Snout – Circle High and Wide
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Polygondwanaland
- Vashti Bunyan – Diamond Day
- New Order – Bizarre Love Triange
- Fever Ray – Triange Walks
- George Alice – Circles
- Frank Zappa – Pentagon Afternoon
- 5 Sided Cube – 5 Sided Cube
- Dr. Octagon – Dr. Octagon
- Thee Oh Sees – Gelatinous Cube
- The Flying Lizards – Tube
- The Fyoogs – Square Peg
- The Mint Chicks – Octagon, Octagon, Octagon
- The Uglies – Pyramid
- Nirvana – Heart-Shaped Box
- Thee Mighty Caesars – Cowboys Are Square
- The Yardbirds – Shapes of Things
- They Might Be Giants – Particle Man
- XTC – She’s So Square
- Colin Hay – Circles Erratica
- The Shins – Turn a Square
- Eddy Current Suppression Ring – It’s All Square
- Gratts – Sun Circles
