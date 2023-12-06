The After Party: 2023-12-06

Written by on December 6, 2023

  1. The Bamboos – Red Triangle
  2. The Frames – Full Circle
  3. Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons – Shape I’m In (Dub Version)
  4. Clinic – Golden Rectangle
  5. The Break – Cylinders
  6. The Beta Band – Squares
  7. Cut//Copy – Pharaohs & Pyramids
  8. 13th Floor Elevators – May the Circle Remain Unbroken
  9. Alpha Beta Fox – Spheres
  10. The Pretty Things – The Good Mr Square
  11. Snout – Circle High and Wide
  12. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Polygondwanaland
  13. Vashti Bunyan – Diamond Day
  14. New Order – Bizarre Love Triange
  15. Fever Ray – Triange Walks
  16. George Alice – Circles
  17. Frank Zappa – Pentagon Afternoon
  18. 5 Sided Cube – 5 Sided Cube
  19. Dr. Octagon – Dr. Octagon
  20. Thee Oh Sees – Gelatinous Cube
  21. The Flying Lizards – Tube
  22. The Fyoogs – Square Peg
  23. The Mint Chicks – Octagon, Octagon, Octagon
  24. The Uglies – Pyramid
  25. Nirvana – Heart-Shaped Box
  26. Thee Mighty Caesars – Cowboys Are Square
  27. The Yardbirds – Shapes of Things
  28. They Might Be Giants – Particle Man
  29. XTC – She’s So Square
  30. Colin Hay – Circles Erratica
  31. The Shins – Turn a Square
  32. Eddy Current Suppression Ring – It’s All Square
  33. Gratts – Sun Circles
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

AdLib: 2023-12-06

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2023-12-05

Current track

Title

Artist