The After Party: 2023-11-29

- Tom Waits – November
- Workhorse – Rode A River
- The Scientists – Moth Eaten Velvet
- ENOLA – Metal Body
- Placement – It’s Over
- The Doors – People Are Strange
- Unloved (featuring Raven Violet) – Strange Effect
- Girl and Girl – Strangers
- Custard (CD) – Badloving
- Belle & Sebastian – The Boy With The Arab Strap
- The Cry – Alone
- Bnny – Take That Back
- The Jesus And Mary Chain – Just Like Honey
- Yo La Tengo – Stockholm Syndrome
- Scott & Charlene’s Wedding – Salt In Your Hair
- Dave Graney & The Lurid Yellow Mist – I’m Seein’ Demons
- Mia Dyson – Lonely
- HONK – Let The Dog See The Rabbit
- Modern Nature – Performance
- Ruby Hunter – In The Right Way
- Died Pretty – Harness Up
- Froth – Richard Likes Grey Sky (Untitled Feedback)
- The Residents – Born To Be Wild / Route 66
- Martin Rev – Dreams
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Band Mama
- Sturt Avenue – Against The World
- The Everywheres – Laughlines
- The 745 – Just Tell Em
- Druid Fluids – Jazzy
- Somnium – Olive Hop
- Gang of Four – Natural’s Not in It
- Pixies – Caribou
- Ty Segall – Tall Man Skinny Lady
- Corey Harris – Wild West
- Darondo – Didn’t I (GUTS remix)
- Caribou – Leave House
