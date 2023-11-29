The After Party: 2023-11-29

Written by on November 29, 2023

  1. Tom Waits – November
  2. Workhorse – Rode A River
  3. The Scientists – Moth Eaten Velvet
  4. ENOLA – Metal Body
  5. Placement – It’s Over
  6. The Doors – People Are Strange
  7. Unloved (featuring Raven Violet) – Strange Effect
  8. Girl and Girl – Strangers
  9. Custard (CD) – Badloving
  10. Belle & Sebastian – The Boy With The Arab Strap
  11. The Cry – Alone
  12. Bnny – Take That Back
  13. The Jesus And Mary Chain – Just Like Honey
  14. Yo La Tengo – Stockholm Syndrome
  15. Scott & Charlene’s Wedding – Salt In Your Hair
  16. Dave Graney & The Lurid Yellow Mist – I’m Seein’ Demons
  17. Mia Dyson – Lonely
  18. HONK – Let The Dog See The Rabbit
  19. Modern Nature – Performance
  20. Ruby Hunter – In The Right Way
  21. Died Pretty – Harness Up
  22. Froth – Richard Likes Grey Sky (Untitled Feedback)
  23. The Residents – Born To Be Wild / Route 66
  24. Martin Rev – Dreams
  25. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Band Mama
  26. Sturt Avenue – Against The World
  27. The Everywheres – Laughlines
  28. The 745 – Just Tell Em
  29. Druid Fluids – Jazzy
  30. Somnium – Olive Hop
  31. Gang of Four – Natural’s Not in It
  32. Pixies – Caribou
  33. Ty Segall – Tall Man Skinny Lady
  34. Corey Harris – Wild West
  35. Darondo – Didn’t I (GUTS remix)
  36. Caribou – Leave House
