The After Party: 2023-11-15

- The Shangri-Las – Past, Present And Future
- Belle & Sebastian – A Space Boy Dream
- The Presets – Talk Like That
- William Shatner – Common People
- Flying Lizards – Money (edit)
- Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
- Surprise Chef – Conversation Piece
- The Eccentronic Research Council – The John That Fell To Earth
- The Quiet Truth – Tongue Twist Talking
- Garry Moonboot Masters – Talking About You
- War Room – Pumpkins
- Tom Waits – Frank’s Wild Years
- Barry Adamson – Split
- Bruce Woodley – Clancy of the Overflow
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – The Carny
- Nina Simone – Pirate Jenny
- Mr. Scruff – Ahoy There!
- Les Goolies – The See Captain
- Fleur Green – The King Speaks
- Marianne Faithfull with Warren Ellis – Ozymandias (Percy Bysshe Shelley)
- Sonic Youth – Little Trouble Girl
- Soul Coughing – Screenwriter’s Blues
- Yard Act – Fixer Upper
- Juliana Hatfield – Silly Goofball Poems
- Lou Reed (with Willem Dafoe, Kate Valk, Fisher Stevens, and Steve Buscemi) – The Tell-Tale Heart Pt. 1
- Lou Reed (with Willem Dafoe, Kate Valk, Fisher Stevens, and Steve Buscemi) – The Tell-Tale Heart Pt. 2
- Enigma Trio – Speaking Is Evil
- William S. Burroughs – Word Falling – Photo Falling
- Chet Faker – Talk Is Cheap
- Dry Cleaning – The Magic of Meghan (Single)
Reader's opinions