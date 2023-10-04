The After Party: 2023-10-04

  1. The Soul Brothers – Thunderball
  2. Phyllis Dillon – Midnight Confessions
  3. Project Gemini – After The Dawn
  4. Ratbag – Rats In My Walls
  5. Sweetie – Pull The Trigger
  6. The Triffids – St. James Infirmary
  7. Lucinda Williams – Stolen Moments
  8. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Escalator Man
  9. Warumpi Band – Blackfella/Whitefella
  10. Badland Caravan – Suit and Tie
  11. The Fyoogs – I Need More Sky
  12. Cymande – Fug
  13. Bromham – Chapter 3 – The girl from her dream
  14. Los Palms – Sandy
  15. Charles Bradley & The Menahan Street Band – Heart of Gold
  16. Generation X – Kiss Me Deadly
  17. Go-Go’s – Beaneath The Blue Sky
  18. Babe Rainbow – Eureka
  19. Sons of Zoku – Monk and the serpent
  20. Ural Thomas & The Pain – Dancing Dimensions
  21. Belle & Sebastian – Legal Man
  22. Kate Fagan – I Don’t Wanna Be Too Cool
  23. Television Personalities – Where’s Bill Grundy Now?
  24. Zounds – Can’t Cheat Karma
  25. Placement – It’s Over
  26. Courtney Barnett – Pickles From The Jar
  27. Wireheads – Persistent Resistance
  28. Buffalo Daughter – Socks, Drugs And Rock’n’roll
  29. Silverbacks – Dunkirk
  30. Jen Lush – Small Birds Flown
