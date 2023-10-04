The After Party: 2023-10-04

- The Soul Brothers – Thunderball
- Phyllis Dillon – Midnight Confessions
- Project Gemini – After The Dawn
- Ratbag – Rats In My Walls
- Sweetie – Pull The Trigger
- The Triffids – St. James Infirmary
- Lucinda Williams – Stolen Moments
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Escalator Man
- Warumpi Band – Blackfella/Whitefella
- Badland Caravan – Suit and Tie
- The Fyoogs – I Need More Sky
- Cymande – Fug
- Bromham – Chapter 3 – The girl from her dream
- Los Palms – Sandy
- Charles Bradley & The Menahan Street Band – Heart of Gold
- Generation X – Kiss Me Deadly
- Go-Go’s – Beaneath The Blue Sky
- Babe Rainbow – Eureka
- Sons of Zoku – Monk and the serpent
- Ural Thomas & The Pain – Dancing Dimensions
- Belle & Sebastian – Legal Man
- Kate Fagan – I Don’t Wanna Be Too Cool
- Television Personalities – Where’s Bill Grundy Now?
- Zounds – Can’t Cheat Karma
- Placement – It’s Over
- Courtney Barnett – Pickles From The Jar
- Wireheads – Persistent Resistance
- Buffalo Daughter – Socks, Drugs And Rock’n’roll
- Silverbacks – Dunkirk
- Jen Lush – Small Birds Flown
