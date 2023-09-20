The After Party: 2023-09-20

  1. The Pogues – Dirty Old Town
  2. The Audreys – Banjo and Violin
  3. Girl in a Coma – While My Guitar Gently Weeps
  4. David Bowie – Ziggy Stardust
  5. The Stone Roses – She Bangs The Drum
  6. Talking Heads – Sax and Violins
  7. Gina Birch – I Play My Bass Loud
  8. Beck – Where It’s At
  9. The Particles – The Trumpet Song
  10. Chicks On Speed – We Don’t Play Guitars (feat. Peaches)
  11. The Books (feat. Jose Gonzales) – Cello Song
  12. The Lemon Pipers – Green Tamborine
  13. Sleater-Kinney – Modern Girl
  14. Fugazi – Instrument
  15. Dave Graney and The Coral Snakes – Pianola Roll
  16. You Am I – Guys, Girls, Guitars
  17. The Shins – Australia
  18. Broken Bells – The High Road
  19. Memphis Black – Why Don’t You Play the Organ, Man?
  20. love like electrocution – The truth of the matter is I am Satan, and on guitars we have the Devils. This is Devil music.
  21. Lily And The Drum – Just Playing My Guitar
  22. Slapp Happy – The Drum
  23. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Gold Lion
  24. The Flaming Lips – Free Radicals
  25. Kate Bush – The Saxophone Song
  26. Stevie Wright – Guitar Band
  27. Sycamore Road – Drums of Scotia
  28. Floating Roach – Drum Solo
  29. The Satellites – Guitar pickin’ fool
  30. Emily Wurramara – Tap Sticks
  31. Tom Waits – The Piano Has Been Drinking (Not Me)
