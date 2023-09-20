The After Party: 2023-09-20

- The Pogues – Dirty Old Town
- The Audreys – Banjo and Violin
- Girl in a Coma – While My Guitar Gently Weeps
- David Bowie – Ziggy Stardust
- The Stone Roses – She Bangs The Drum
- Talking Heads – Sax and Violins
- Gina Birch – I Play My Bass Loud
- Beck – Where It’s At
- The Particles – The Trumpet Song
- Chicks On Speed – We Don’t Play Guitars (feat. Peaches)
- The Books (feat. Jose Gonzales) – Cello Song
- The Lemon Pipers – Green Tamborine
- Sleater-Kinney – Modern Girl
- Fugazi – Instrument
- Dave Graney and The Coral Snakes – Pianola Roll
- You Am I – Guys, Girls, Guitars
- The Shins – Australia
- Broken Bells – The High Road
- Memphis Black – Why Don’t You Play the Organ, Man?
- love like electrocution – The truth of the matter is I am Satan, and on guitars we have the Devils. This is Devil music.
- Lily And The Drum – Just Playing My Guitar
- Slapp Happy – The Drum
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Gold Lion
- The Flaming Lips – Free Radicals
- Kate Bush – The Saxophone Song
- Stevie Wright – Guitar Band
- Sycamore Road – Drums of Scotia
- Floating Roach – Drum Solo
- The Satellites – Guitar pickin’ fool
- Emily Wurramara – Tap Sticks
- Tom Waits – The Piano Has Been Drinking (Not Me)
Reader's opinions