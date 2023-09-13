The After Party: 2023-09-13

- Dean Forever – Right to try
- The Tullamarines – I’m So
- Genesis Owusu – Leaving The Light
- Ratbag – Rats In My Walls
- The Paranoyds – BWP
- La Luz – Don’t Leave Me On the Earth
- Los Palms – Scared of Saturday Nights
- Stokes – Sunset
- Sweetie – Pull The Trigger
- The Empty Threats – Dear Sunshine
- The Drones – Oh My
- Art Brut – Modern Art
- Gabriels – Blame
- Hanni El Khatib – Gonna Die Alone
- Party Dozen – Fruits Of Labour
- Coriky – Clean Kill
- Ded//Wesz – Hot Mess
- Sheer Mag – Expect the Bayonet
- Ruby Hunter – It’s Okay
- Shilpa Ray – Add Value Add Time
- Pete Molinari – I Don’t Like The Man That I Am
- Pottery – Hot Like Jungle
- Field Music – Do Me A Favour
- Ghost Woman – Do You
- Magnolia Electric Co – The Handing Down
- Sparks – My Baby’s Taking Me Home
- Destroyer – The Very Modern Dance
- Deadstar – Don’t It Get You Down
- Ed Kuepper – Also Sprach The King Of Euro-Disco
- Carissa Nyalu – Wanyarra
Reader's opinions