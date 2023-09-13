The After Party: 2023-09-13

September 13, 2023

  1. Dean Forever – Right to try
  2. The Tullamarines – I’m So
  3. Genesis Owusu – Leaving The Light
  4. Ratbag – Rats In My Walls
  5. The Paranoyds – BWP
  6. La Luz – Don’t Leave Me On the Earth
  7. Los Palms – Scared of Saturday Nights
  8. Stokes – Sunset
  9. Sweetie – Pull The Trigger
  10. The Empty Threats – Dear Sunshine
  11. The Drones – Oh My
  12. Art Brut – Modern Art
  13. Gabriels – Blame
  14. Hanni El Khatib – Gonna Die Alone
  15. Party Dozen – Fruits Of Labour
  16. Coriky – Clean Kill
  17. Ded//Wesz – Hot Mess
  18. Sheer Mag – Expect the Bayonet
  19. Ruby Hunter – It’s Okay
  20. Shilpa Ray – Add Value Add Time
  21. Pete Molinari – I Don’t Like The Man That I Am
  22. Pottery – Hot Like Jungle
  23. Field Music – Do Me A Favour
  24. Ghost Woman – Do You
  25. Magnolia Electric Co – The Handing Down
  26. Sparks – My Baby’s Taking Me Home
  27. Destroyer – The Very Modern Dance
  28. Deadstar – Don’t It Get You Down
  29. Ed Kuepper – Also Sprach The King Of Euro-Disco
  30. Carissa Nyalu – Wanyarra
