The After Party: 2023-08-30

- Gunter Schickert – Puls
- A Certain Ratio – Sesamo Apriti – Corco Vada
- The Black Heart Procession – Waterfront (The Sinking Road)
- Chris Cohen – Yesterdays on My Mind
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Fountain of Good Fortune
- Public Servants – Living the Dream on the Old Pension Scheme
- Limb King – Elite Self Saboteur
- The Hoverchords – The Gremlin
- Electric Badger – Apathy Anxiety Hostility
- The Pleasure Seekers – What A Way To Die
- Xray Spex – Warrior in Woolworths
- Osees – Intercepted Message
- Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
- Ronnie Spector – She Talks To Rainbows
- Roberta Flack – Compared to What
- The Sleepy Jackson – Come to This
- New 7th Music & The Exploding Headband – Ashes Of Time & Promise: The Wait
- Gabriels – The Blind
- The Essex Green – Mrs. Bean
- Fugazi – Long Division
- Savages – Husbands
- ESG – Come Away
- INXS – The Harbour
- The Reels – Neon Rainbow
- Stephen Cummings – No More Goodbye Songs
- Four Hours Sleep (featuring David McComb & Rebecca Barnard) – When I First Met You
- The Triffids – Wide Open Road
- Thelma Plum – Homecoming Queen
- The Dainty Morsels – Mr & Mrs Soil
Reader's opinions