The After Party: 2023-08-30

  1. Gunter Schickert – Puls
  2. A Certain Ratio – Sesamo Apriti – Corco Vada
  3. The Black Heart Procession – Waterfront (The Sinking Road)
  4. Chris Cohen – Yesterdays on My Mind
  5. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Fountain of Good Fortune
  6. Public Servants – Living the Dream on the Old Pension Scheme
  7. Limb King – Elite Self Saboteur
  8. The Hoverchords – The Gremlin
  9. Electric Badger – Apathy Anxiety Hostility
  10. The Pleasure Seekers – What A Way To Die
  11. Xray Spex – Warrior in Woolworths
  12. Osees – Intercepted Message
  13. Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
  14. Ronnie Spector – She Talks To Rainbows
  15. Roberta Flack – Compared to What
  16. The Sleepy Jackson – Come to This
  17. New 7th Music & The Exploding Headband – Ashes Of Time & Promise: The Wait
  18. Gabriels – The Blind
  19. The Essex Green – Mrs. Bean
  20. Fugazi – Long Division
  21. Savages – Husbands
  22. ESG – Come Away
  23. INXS – The Harbour
  24. The Reels – Neon Rainbow
  25. Stephen Cummings – No More Goodbye Songs
  26. Four Hours Sleep (featuring David McComb & Rebecca Barnard) – When I First Met You
  27. The Triffids – Wide Open Road
  28. Thelma Plum – Homecoming Queen
  29. The Dainty Morsels – Mr & Mrs Soil
