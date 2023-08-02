The After Party: 2023-08-02

- Alexander Flood – Oscillate
- Citronade – Desert Cat
- Wireheads – Maybe Rabies
- WITCH – Lazy Bones
- Slowmango – Ginger
- Sly & The Family Stone – If You Want Me To Stay
- PJ Harvey – Autumn Term
- Amanda Brown – Unguarded Moment
- Pool Toy – Ride
- Teenage Fanclub – Sparky’s Dream
- Wilco – If I Ever Was A Child
- Jen Cloher – My Witch
- No Fixed Address – Greenhouse Holiday
- Sunfruits – Better Off Dead
- Frazey Ford – Done
- Hamilton Leithauser – The Silent Orchestra
- Eric Burdon & The Animals – Good Times
- Portishead – Roads
- Baxter Dury – So Much Money
- Bad//Dreems – See You Tomorrow
- Boss Hogg – Ski Bunny
- Belle & Sebastian – Give a Little Time
- The La’s – Son of a Gun
- The Vaselines – Son of a Gun
- Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
- The Clean – Anything Could Happen
- The Go-Betweens – Cattle and Cane
- Mekons – Where Were You?
- Cate Le Bon – Are You With Me Now?
- Television – 1880 or so
- Ethanol Blend – Pistol
- Sinead O’Connor – The Healing Room
