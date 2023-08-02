The After Party: 2023-08-02

Written by on August 2, 2023

  1. Alexander Flood – Oscillate
  2. Citronade – Desert Cat
  3. Wireheads – Maybe Rabies
  4. WITCH – Lazy Bones
  5. Slowmango – Ginger
  6. Sly & The Family Stone – If You Want Me To Stay
  7. PJ Harvey – Autumn Term
  8. Amanda Brown – Unguarded Moment
  9. Pool Toy – Ride
  10. Teenage Fanclub – Sparky’s Dream
  11. Wilco – If I Ever Was A Child
  12. Jen Cloher – My Witch
  13. No Fixed Address – Greenhouse Holiday
  14. Sunfruits – Better Off Dead
  15. Frazey Ford – Done
  16. Hamilton Leithauser – The Silent Orchestra
  17. Eric Burdon & The Animals – Good Times
  18. Portishead – Roads
  19. Baxter Dury – So Much Money
  20. Bad//Dreems – See You Tomorrow
  21. Boss Hogg – Ski Bunny
  22. Belle & Sebastian – Give a Little Time
  23. The La’s – Son of a Gun
  24. The Vaselines – Son of a Gun
  25. Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
  26. The Clean – Anything Could Happen
  27. The Go-Betweens – Cattle and Cane
  28. Mekons – Where Were You?
  29. Cate Le Bon – Are You With Me Now?
  30. Television – 1880 or so
  31. Ethanol Blend – Pistol
  32. Sinead O’Connor – The Healing Room
