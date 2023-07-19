The After Party: 2023-07-19

Written by on July 19, 2023

  1. Grace Jones – Pull up to the bumper
  2. Jagwar Ma – Uncertainty
  3. Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealin’
  4. The Jerks – Welcome to the Vale
  5. The Jam – Going Underground
  6. The Johnnys – Bleeding Heart
  7. Julia Jacklin – Pressure To Party
  8. Eilen Jewell – Crooked River
  9. The Jayhawks – Blue
  10. Jess Johns – Should’ve Done
  11. Charles Jenkins and The Zhivagos – Trees of Brisbane
  12. Janis Joplin & The Kozmic Blues Band – Maybe
  13. Ryan Martin John – I’ve Been Waiting (incl Kyrie Anderson)
  14. Etta James – Stop the Wedding
  15. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Better Things
  16. The Jezabels – Mace Spray
  17. Jobriath – I’m A Man
  18. Alana Jagt – Darkness Lies
  19. Damien Jurado – November 20
  20. Joan Jett – Crimson & Clover
  21. Jet – Get me Out Of here
  22. Jimmy & The Boys – I’m Not Like Everybody Else
  23. Joy Division – Disorder
  24. The Jesus And Mary Chain – Cut Dead
  25. Jim James & Calexico – Goin’ to Acapulco
  26. Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Take What You Want
  27. Laura Jean – Amateurs
  28. Juno Is – It’s No Groover
  29. Juniore – Un jour ou lautre
  30. Jurassic 5 – Lesson 6: the lecture
  31. The Jazz Crusaders – Funny Shuffle
  32. Spencer P. Jones – What’s Got Into Him?
  33. Jan Dukes De Grey – High Priced Room
  34. Junk Harmony – Billions
  35. Jethro Tull – Aqualung
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

AdLib: 2023-07-19

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2023-07-18

Current track

Title

Artist