The After Party: 2023-07-19

- Grace Jones – Pull up to the bumper
- Jagwar Ma – Uncertainty
- Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealin’
- The Jerks – Welcome to the Vale
- The Jam – Going Underground
- The Johnnys – Bleeding Heart
- Julia Jacklin – Pressure To Party
- Eilen Jewell – Crooked River
- The Jayhawks – Blue
- Jess Johns – Should’ve Done
- Charles Jenkins and The Zhivagos – Trees of Brisbane
- Janis Joplin & The Kozmic Blues Band – Maybe
- Ryan Martin John – I’ve Been Waiting (incl Kyrie Anderson)
- Etta James – Stop the Wedding
- Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Better Things
- The Jezabels – Mace Spray
- Jobriath – I’m A Man
- Alana Jagt – Darkness Lies
- Damien Jurado – November 20
- Joan Jett – Crimson & Clover
- Jet – Get me Out Of here
- Jimmy & The Boys – I’m Not Like Everybody Else
- Joy Division – Disorder
- The Jesus And Mary Chain – Cut Dead
- Jim James & Calexico – Goin’ to Acapulco
- Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Take What You Want
- Laura Jean – Amateurs
- Juno Is – It’s No Groover
- Juniore – Un jour ou lautre
- Jurassic 5 – Lesson 6: the lecture
- The Jazz Crusaders – Funny Shuffle
- Spencer P. Jones – What’s Got Into Him?
- Jan Dukes De Grey – High Priced Room
- Junk Harmony – Billions
- Jethro Tull – Aqualung
Reader's opinions