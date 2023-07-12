The After Party: 2023-07-12

- Washer – Not Like You
- Spit – The Moon
- Ovlov – Ahhehuah
- Pile – Afraid of Home
- Bad//Dreems – Waterfalls
- Exploding White Mice – 51st State
- The New Christs – Born Out Of Time
- Batpiss – Tell Them My Name is X
- MOD CON – Scorpio Moon
- Nirvana – Negative Creep
- Gunk – Kill ’em all
- Big Ups – Not Today
- Kal Marks – All I Want in Life is a Solid Porch
- Mannequin Pussy – Clue Juice
- Rick Rude – Firewater
- Workhorse – Ride a River
- Slag Queens – Best Western
- Dead Tenants – Dead Tenants
- FITS – Ice Cream on a Nice Day
- Fern Mayo – Open Work
- Grass is Green – Sammy So-Sick
- Speedy Ortiz – Indoor Soccer
- Parsnip – Health
- Dave Graney & Clare Moore – Tang
- Stiff Richards – DIG
- Regurgitator – Everyday Formula
- Two Inch Astronaut – Foulbrood
- Lost Boy ? – USA
- Bethlehem Steel – Bad Girl
- The Empty Threats – Boys in the Gutter
- Bad History Month – Old Lady Smokers
- Flagland – Lay Down With Me and Die
- Dead Roo – Turn Around
- Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band – Against the Wall
- The Go-Betweens – The Clock
- Placement – New Disease
