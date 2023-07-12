The After Party: 2023-07-12

July 12, 2023

  1. Washer – Not Like You
  2. Spit – The Moon
  3. Ovlov – Ahhehuah
  4. Pile – Afraid of Home
  5. Bad//Dreems – Waterfalls
  6. Exploding White Mice – 51st State
  7. The New Christs – Born Out Of Time
  8. Batpiss – Tell Them My Name is X
  9. MOD CON – Scorpio Moon
  10. Nirvana – Negative Creep
  11. Gunk – Kill ’em all
  12. Big Ups – Not Today
  13. Kal Marks – All I Want in Life is a Solid Porch
  14. Mannequin Pussy – Clue Juice
  15. Rick Rude – Firewater
  16. Workhorse – Ride a River
  17. Slag Queens – Best Western
  18. Dead Tenants – Dead Tenants
  19. FITS – Ice Cream on a Nice Day
  20. Fern Mayo – Open Work
  21. Grass is Green – Sammy So-Sick
  22. Speedy Ortiz – Indoor Soccer
  23. Parsnip – Health
  24. Dave Graney & Clare Moore – Tang
  25. Stiff Richards – DIG
  26. Regurgitator – Everyday Formula
  27. Two Inch Astronaut – Foulbrood
  28. Lost Boy ? – USA
  29. Bethlehem Steel – Bad Girl
  30. The Empty Threats – Boys in the Gutter
  31. Bad History Month – Old Lady Smokers
  32. Flagland – Lay Down With Me and Die
  33. Dead Roo – Turn Around
  34. Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band – Against the Wall
  35. The Go-Betweens – The Clock
  36. Placement – New Disease
