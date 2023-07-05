The After Party: 2023-07-05

  1. Mo’Ju – Pony Takes A Powder
  2. Pigram Brothers – Blue Bay Blues
  3. Warumpi Band – Waru (Fire)
  4. Kev Carmody – River of Tears
  5. Emily Wurramara – Tap Sticks
  6. Archie Roach, Ruby Hunter, Australian Art Orchestra & Paul Grabowsky – Down City Streets
  7. King Stingray – Lookin’ Out
  8. Christine Anu – Wanem Time
  9. No Fixed Address – From My Eyes
  10. Baker Boy – In Control
  11. Charlie Needs Braces – Saltwater People
  12. Tilly Tjala Thomas – Mansion
  13. Desert Pea Media, BLKMPIRE, Tilly Tjala Thomas, Jimblah & Flewnt – My Generation (Re-Imagined)
  14. Electric Fields – Gold Energy
  15. Ruby Hunter – Why Won’t You Believe Me?
  16. Nancy Bates – For Your Love
  17. Archie Roach – Old Misison Road
  18. Thelma Plum ft. David Le’aupepe – Love & War
  19. Glenn Skuthorpe – No More Whispering
  20. Busby Marou – Better Be Home Soon
  21. Tiddas – Anthem
  22. Mitch Tambo – Yugal Yulu-gi
  23. Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Yarian Mitji
  24. Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Gatjumak
  25. The MERRg – Streets Of Gold
  26. Dan Sultan – Walk Through My Dream
  27. Wildfire Manwurrk – Lonely Bangardi
  28. Beddy Rays – Kicked
  29. The Medics – Beggars
  30. Yothu Yindi – Treaty (Radio Mix)
  31. Jimmy Little – (Are You) The One I’ve Been Waiting For
