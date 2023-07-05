The After Party: 2023-07-05

- Mo’Ju – Pony Takes A Powder
- Pigram Brothers – Blue Bay Blues
- Warumpi Band – Waru (Fire)
- Kev Carmody – River of Tears
- Emily Wurramara – Tap Sticks
- Archie Roach, Ruby Hunter, Australian Art Orchestra & Paul Grabowsky – Down City Streets
- King Stingray – Lookin’ Out
- Christine Anu – Wanem Time
- No Fixed Address – From My Eyes
- Baker Boy – In Control
- Charlie Needs Braces – Saltwater People
- Tilly Tjala Thomas – Mansion
- Desert Pea Media, BLKMPIRE, Tilly Tjala Thomas, Jimblah & Flewnt – My Generation (Re-Imagined)
- Electric Fields – Gold Energy
- Ruby Hunter – Why Won’t You Believe Me?
- Nancy Bates – For Your Love
- Archie Roach – Old Misison Road
- Thelma Plum ft. David Le’aupepe – Love & War
- Glenn Skuthorpe – No More Whispering
- Busby Marou – Better Be Home Soon
- Tiddas – Anthem
- Mitch Tambo – Yugal Yulu-gi
- Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Yarian Mitji
- Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Gatjumak
- The MERRg – Streets Of Gold
- Dan Sultan – Walk Through My Dream
- Wildfire Manwurrk – Lonely Bangardi
- Beddy Rays – Kicked
- The Medics – Beggars
- Yothu Yindi – Treaty (Radio Mix)
- Jimmy Little – (Are You) The One I’ve Been Waiting For
Reader's opinions