The After Party: 2023-06-28

  1. Bill Callahan – Jim Cain
  2. The Cranberries – Linger
  3. Neko Case – Things That Scare Me
  4. Carter USM – My Defeatist Attitude
  5. Chook Race / OTHER – Sometimes
  6. The Clash – Career Opportunities
  7. Colourblind – Water
  8. The Cold Field – Endless Ending
  9. The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry
  10. The Church – Under the Milky Way
  11. Stephen Cummings & Toni Childs – Fell From A Great Height
  12. Grace Cummings – XXX
  13. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Cannibal Song
  14. The Craves – Brighten Your Day
  15. The Cameramen – Dance, Dance, Dance
  16. Chica, Chica, Electrica – Surfing Escondida
  17. Custard – Leisuremaster (spelling)
  18. Lloyd Cole & The Commotions – Jennifer She Said
  19. Cake – Nuggest
  20. Camille – 1,2,3
  21. The Carolina Chocolate Drops – Mahalla
  22. Kasey Chambers & Shane Nicholson – Rattlin’ Bones
  23. Leonard Cohen – Traveling Light
  24. Elvis Costello – Deep, Dark, Truthful Mirror
  25. The Cramps – I Can’t Hardly Stand It
  26. The Chats – Pub Feed
  27. Cocktail Slippers – In the City
  28. The Courettes – The Teens are Square
  29. Johnny Cash – Personal Jesus
  30. Jen Cloher – Forgot Myself
  31. The Clouds – Red Serenade
  32. Cibo Matto – Le Pain Perdu
  33. Cloud Control / OTHER / LOCAL – Gold Canary
