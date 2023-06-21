The After Party: 2023-06-21

- bowerbirds – tuck the darkness in
- the tea party – winter solstice
- slowdive – when the sun hits
- the yellow wallpaper – tell me to beg
- girl and girl – divorce 2
- jonathan richman – let her go into the darkness
- sparks – gee, that was fun
- the eastern dark – julie is a junkie
- night rites – waiting for my spaceman
- the howling fog – let the sun die
- the raincoats – fairytale in the supermarket
- panic shack – the ick
- the murder city devils – boom swagger boom
- bush tetras – too many creeps
- mini skirt – dying majority
- stephen malkmus & the jicks – bike lane
- the interrupters – take back the power
- bikini kill – bloody ice cream
- the muffs – lucky guy
- the gits – second skin (live)
- x-ray spex – oh bondage! up yours!
- sunfruits – end of the world
- west thebarton – nothin to do
- even – sunshine comes
- the living eyes – spring
- bratmobile – gimme brains
- stabbitha and the knifey wifeys – fedora destroyer
- amyl and the sniffers – guided by angels
- molly rocket – methany
- rat tamango – show me what you got
- the drones – oh my
- ed kuepper – honey steel’s gold
- the raveonettes – love in a trashcan
- woods – sun city creeps
- tricky feat. turzah – sun down
- happy ghosts – solstice
- yasmin de laine – talk about suffering
- the blackeyed susans – endless night
