The After Party: 2023-06-21

  1. bowerbirds – tuck the darkness in
  2. the tea party – winter solstice
  3. slowdive – when the sun hits
  4. the yellow wallpaper – tell me to beg
  5. girl and girl – divorce 2
  6. jonathan richman – let her go into the darkness
  7. sparks – gee, that was fun
  8. the eastern dark – julie is a junkie
  9. night rites – waiting for my spaceman
  10. the howling fog – let the sun die
  11. the raincoats – fairytale in the supermarket
  12. panic shack – the ick
  13. the murder city devils – boom swagger boom
  14. bush tetras – too many creeps
  15. mini skirt – dying majority
  16. stephen malkmus & the jicks – bike lane
  17. the interrupters – take back the power
  18. bikini kill – bloody ice cream
  19. the muffs – lucky guy
  20. the gits – second skin (live)
  21. x-ray spex – oh bondage! up yours!
  22. sunfruits – end of the world
  23. west thebarton – nothin to do
  24. even – sunshine comes
  25. the living eyes – spring
  26. bratmobile – gimme brains
  27. stabbitha and the knifey wifeys – fedora destroyer
  28. amyl and the sniffers – guided by angels
  29. molly rocket – methany
  30. rat tamango – show me what you got
  31. the drones – oh my
  32. ed kuepper – honey steel’s gold
  33. the raveonettes – love in a trashcan
  34. woods – sun city creeps
  35. tricky feat. turzah – sun down
  36. happy ghosts – solstice
  37. yasmin de laine – talk about suffering
  38. the blackeyed susans – endless night
