The After Party: 2023-06-14

Written by on June 14, 2023

  1. The Shangri-Las – Past, Present And Future
  2. Belle & Sebastian – A Space Boy Dream
  3. The Presets – Talk Like That
  4. William Shatner – Common People
  5. Flying Lizards – Money (edit)
  6. Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
  7. Surprise Chef – Conversation Piece
  8. The Eccentronic Research Council – The John that fell to Earth
  9. The Quiet Truth – Tongue Twist Talking
  10. Garry Moonboot Masters – Talking About You
  11. War Room – Pumpkins
  12. Tom Waits – Frank’s Wild Years
  13. Barry Adamson – Split
  14. Bruce Woodley – Clancy of the Overflow
  15. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – The Carny
  16. Nina Simone – Pirate Jenny
  17. Mr. Scruff – Ahoy There!
  18. Les Goolies – The See Captain
  19. Fleur Green – The King Speaks
  20. Marianne Faithfull with Warren Ellis – Ozymandias (Percy Bysshe Shelley)
  21. Sonic Youth – Little Trouble Girl
  22. Soul Coughing – Screenwriter’s Blues
  23. Yard Act – Fixer Upper
  24. Juliana Hatfield – Silly Goofball Pomes
  25. Lou Reed (with Willem Dafoe, Kate Valk, Fisher Stevens, and Steve Buscemi) – The Tell-Tale Heart Pt. 1
  26. Lou Reed (with Willem Dafoe, Kate Valk, Fisher Stevens, and Steve Buscemi) – The Tell-Tale Heart Pt. 2
  27. Enigma Trio – Speaking Is Evil
  28. William S. Burroughs – Word Falling – Photo Falling
  29. Chet Faker – Talk Is Cheap
  30. Dry Cleaning – The Magic of Meghan (Single)
