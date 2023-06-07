The After Party: 2023-06-07

Written by on June 7, 2023

  1. Luna – Sideshow by the Seashore
  2. Moody Beaches – Guns
  3. Placement – Lost Sun
  4. Rowland S. Howard – Exit Everything
  5. Dick Diver – Head Back
  6. Dark Green Skeletons – Stagnant
  7. Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
  8. Cotton Jones – Somehow to Keep it Going
  9. Jim White – The Wound That Never Heals
  10. Dawn Landes & Bonnie Prince Billy – Dark Eyes
  11. Dawn Landes & Justin Townes Earle – Do I Ever Cross Your Mind?
  12. Baxter Dury – Celebrate Me
  13. Rufus Wainwright – Going to a Town
  14. Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan – Revolver
  15. Ruby Hunter – Aurukun Moonlight
  16. The Freinds of David McComb – Make Believe We’re Not Here In Hell
  17. Mia Dyson – I Meant Something To You Once
  18. Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band – Lovely Bones
  19. Eddy Current Suppression Ring – Colour Television
  20. Workhorse – Letter
  21. Tilly Tjala Thomas – Ngana Nyunyi
  22. Cat Power – Endless Sea
  23. Models – No Shoulders, No Head
  24. Fuzzrays – All Strung Tight
  25. Whitney K – Song for a Friend
  26. Delaney Davidson & Marlon Williams – How Lucky You Are
  27. Grace Cummings – Raglan
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Reverb: 2023-06-07

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2023-06-06

Current track

Title

Artist