The After Party: 2023-06-07

- Luna – Sideshow by the Seashore
- Moody Beaches – Guns
- Placement – Lost Sun
- Rowland S. Howard – Exit Everything
- Dick Diver – Head Back
- Dark Green Skeletons – Stagnant
- Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
- Cotton Jones – Somehow to Keep it Going
- Jim White – The Wound That Never Heals
- Dawn Landes & Bonnie Prince Billy – Dark Eyes
- Dawn Landes & Justin Townes Earle – Do I Ever Cross Your Mind?
- Baxter Dury – Celebrate Me
- Rufus Wainwright – Going to a Town
- Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan – Revolver
- Ruby Hunter – Aurukun Moonlight
- The Freinds of David McComb – Make Believe We’re Not Here In Hell
- Mia Dyson – I Meant Something To You Once
- Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band – Lovely Bones
- Eddy Current Suppression Ring – Colour Television
- Workhorse – Letter
- Tilly Tjala Thomas – Ngana Nyunyi
- Cat Power – Endless Sea
- Models – No Shoulders, No Head
- Fuzzrays – All Strung Tight
- Whitney K – Song for a Friend
- Delaney Davidson & Marlon Williams – How Lucky You Are
- Grace Cummings – Raglan
Reader's opinions