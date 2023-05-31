The After Party: 2023-05-31

- The Veils – Jesus For The Jugular
- Suzanne Vega – Headshots
- Vincent Vincent & The Villains – Gospel Bombs
- Villenettes – I Met A Boy
- Sarah Vaughan – Great Day
- The Vaselines – The Devil’s Inside Me
- The Vains – Pussy Power
- Richard Hell & The Voidoids – Blank Generation
- Vintage Crop – Gerald Part 2
- The Von Bondies – Pawn Shoppe Heart
- The Vibrants – Vibrant
- The Velvelettes – He Was Really Saying Something
- The Vovos – Temporary Solution
- The Vapors – Waiting For The Weekend
- Kirra Voller – Stuck In The System
- Vika & Linda – Rabbit Hole
- Townes Van Zandt – Waiting Around to Die
- Visitors / Ephemerons – Advocate
- Van Der Graaf Generator – Lifetime
- The Valkyries – Inward Voyager
- Nick Vulture & Dana Crowe – Perfect Storm
- Villagers – Nothing Arrived
- The Velvet Underground – Venus in Furs
- Vardos – Bonchidai
- The Verve – Bitter sweet symphony
- Sharon Van Etten – You Shadow
- Violent Femmes – Blister In The Sun
- Veruca Salt – Volcano Girls
- The Vasco Era – rock and roll is the only thing that makes me feel good
- Gene Vincent – Cat Man
- Velvet Void – The Pursuit
Reader's opinions