The After Party: 2023-05-31

  1. The Veils – Jesus For The Jugular
  2. Suzanne Vega – Headshots
  3. Vincent Vincent & The Villains – Gospel Bombs
  4. Villenettes – I Met A Boy
  5. Sarah Vaughan – Great Day
  6. The Vaselines – The Devil’s Inside Me
  7. The Vains – Pussy Power
  8. Richard Hell & The Voidoids – Blank Generation
  9. Vintage Crop – Gerald Part 2
  10. The Von Bondies – Pawn Shoppe Heart
  11. The Vibrants – Vibrant
  12. The Velvelettes – He Was Really Saying Something
  13. The Vovos – Temporary Solution
  14. The Vapors – Waiting For The Weekend
  15. Kirra Voller – Stuck In The System
  16. Vika & Linda – Rabbit Hole
  17. Townes Van Zandt – Waiting Around to Die
  18. Visitors / Ephemerons – Advocate
  19. Van Der Graaf Generator – Lifetime
  20. The Valkyries – Inward Voyager
  21. Nick Vulture & Dana Crowe – Perfect Storm
  22. Villagers – Nothing Arrived
  23. The Velvet Underground – Venus in Furs
  24. Vardos – Bonchidai
  25. The Verve – Bitter sweet symphony
  26. Sharon Van Etten – You Shadow
  27. Violent Femmes – Blister In The Sun
  28. Veruca Salt – Volcano Girls
  29. The Vasco Era – rock and roll is the only thing that makes me feel good
  30. Gene Vincent – Cat Man
  31. Velvet Void – The Pursuit
