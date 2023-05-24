The After Party: 2023-05-24

  1. Erykah Badu – Green Eyes
  2. Severed Heads – Dead Eyes Opened – Radio Edit
  3. Underground Lovers – Your Eyes Remix
  4. honeybeam – Still I Look Over (Lofty Hill Top)
  5. Mums Favourite – Eye Contact
  6. The Doors – My Eyes Have Seen You
  7. Rain Parade – I Look Around
  8. Death – Politicians in My Eyes
  9. Black Country, New Road – Sunglasses
  10. Ezra Furman & The Harpoons – Take Off Your Sunglasses
  11. The Screaming Meemees – See Me Go
  12. Eyelids – Falling Eyes
  13. The Stems – At First Sight
  14. Hawks of Alba – Look What You’ve Become
  15. Dropkick Murphys – My Eyes Are Gonna Shine
  16. The Lovely Eggs – Don’t Look At Me (I Don’t Like It)
  17. Khruangbin – The Man Who Took My Sunglasses
  18. Dr Strangeways – Look Outside
  19. Billie Holiday – I’ll Be Seeing You
  20. Josh Rouse – Sad Eyes
  21. Morcheeba – Blindfold
  22. Massive Attack – Spying Glass
  23. Grace Jones – I’ve Seen That Face Before
  24. Avalon Kane – Don’t Look Back
  25. Electric Fields – Vision
  26. Wolf & Cub – See The Light
  27. Talking Heads – Blind
  28. Etta James – I’d Rather Go Blind
  29. Loren Kate – The Looking Glass
  30. Horrahedd – Glowing Eyes On Toast
