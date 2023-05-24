The After Party: 2023-05-24

- Erykah Badu – Green Eyes
- Severed Heads – Dead Eyes Opened – Radio Edit
- Underground Lovers – Your Eyes Remix
- honeybeam – Still I Look Over (Lofty Hill Top)
- Mums Favourite – Eye Contact
- The Doors – My Eyes Have Seen You
- Rain Parade – I Look Around
- Death – Politicians in My Eyes
- Black Country, New Road – Sunglasses
- Ezra Furman & The Harpoons – Take Off Your Sunglasses
- The Screaming Meemees – See Me Go
- Eyelids – Falling Eyes
- The Stems – At First Sight
- Hawks of Alba – Look What You’ve Become
- Dropkick Murphys – My Eyes Are Gonna Shine
- The Lovely Eggs – Don’t Look At Me (I Don’t Like It)
- Khruangbin – The Man Who Took My Sunglasses
- Dr Strangeways – Look Outside
- Billie Holiday – I’ll Be Seeing You
- Josh Rouse – Sad Eyes
- Morcheeba – Blindfold
- Massive Attack – Spying Glass
- Grace Jones – I’ve Seen That Face Before
- Avalon Kane – Don’t Look Back
- Electric Fields – Vision
- Wolf & Cub – See The Light
- Talking Heads – Blind
- Etta James – I’d Rather Go Blind
- Loren Kate – The Looking Glass
- Horrahedd – Glowing Eyes On Toast
