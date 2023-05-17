The After Party: 2023-05-17

- The Montreals – Indigo Club
- Junk Harmony – Mustard
- Tommy James and the Shondells – Crimson and Clover
- The Flaming Lips – Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 1
- R.E.M. – Orange Crush
- Laura Mvula – Green Garden
- Thelma Plum – The Brown Snake
- Ella Fitzgerald – Blue Skies
- Morgen – Purple
- Stanley Brinks & The Wave Pictures – Orange Juice
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Red Right Hand
- Arctic Monkeys – Old Yellow Bricks
- Radio Spectacular – 1000 colours
- Wunderhorse – Teal
- The Elektra Women’s Choir – Little Green
- Ken Nordine – Ecru
- Sally Seltman – Dark Blue Angel
- You Am I – Purple Sneakers
- Hole – Violet
- Dengue Fever – Mr. Orange
- Elvis Costello – (The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes
- Last Quokka – Turquoise Bay
- The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty in Pink
- Ken Nordine – Chartreuse
- Albany Avenue – Yellow
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Magenta Mountain
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Purple Haze
- Moloko – Indigo
- Sea Wolf – The Violet Hour
- Isadora’s Dream – I Am Green
- The Grapes – Head of Blue
- Kasey Chambers – True Colours
