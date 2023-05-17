The After Party: 2023-05-17

Written by on May 17, 2023

  1. The Montreals – Indigo Club
  2. Junk Harmony – Mustard
  3. Tommy James and the Shondells – Crimson and Clover
  4. The Flaming Lips – Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 1
  5. R.E.M. – Orange Crush
  6. Laura Mvula – Green Garden
  7. Thelma Plum – The Brown Snake
  8. Ella Fitzgerald – Blue Skies
  9. Morgen – Purple
  10. Stanley Brinks & The Wave Pictures – Orange Juice
  11. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Red Right Hand
  12. Arctic Monkeys – Old Yellow Bricks
  13. Radio Spectacular – 1000 colours
  14. Wunderhorse – Teal
  15. The Elektra Women’s Choir – Little Green
  16. Ken Nordine – Ecru
  17. Sally Seltman – Dark Blue Angel
  18. You Am I – Purple Sneakers
  19. Hole – Violet
  20. Dengue Fever – Mr. Orange
  21. Elvis Costello – (The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes
  22. Last Quokka – Turquoise Bay
  23. The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty in Pink
  24. Ken Nordine – Chartreuse
  25. Albany Avenue – Yellow
  26. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Magenta Mountain
  27. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Purple Haze
  28. Moloko – Indigo
  29. Sea Wolf – The Violet Hour
  30. Isadora’s Dream – I Am Green
  31. The Grapes – Head of Blue
  32. Kasey Chambers – True Colours
