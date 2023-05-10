The After Party: 2023-05-10

- Felix Mir – Dazed + Woozy
- Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Observatory Crest
- Aoife O’Donovan – Passengers (feat. Madison Cunningham)
- boygenius – Emily I’m Sorry
- Ricky Albeck – Hollywood
- Joy Division – Warsaw
- Sonic Youth – Kool Thing
- Magazine – The Light Pours Out Of Me
- Can – Vitamin C
- Beck – Loser
- Solid Space – Spectrum Is Green
- Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – Enola Gay
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Push
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Wet Leg – Being In Love
- Rahill – Futbol
- Jess Johns – Stranger
- Summer Flake – Stranger
- Mums Favourite – Where Are The Birds?
- Skyscraper Stan and the Commission Flats – Always Thinking Of You
- Floodlights – Nullarbor
- Sour Sob – New Wood, Old Ashes
- Candido – Ghana Spice Part 1
- Dawn Landes and Justin Townes Earle – Do I Ever Cross Your Mind?
- Minor Threat – Stumped
- Frank Black – Los Angeles
- Purple Mountains – That’s Just The Way That I Feel
- Wagons – Willie Nelson
- Micah P. Hinson – Letter from Huntsville
- Jess Ribeiro & The Bone Collectors – Mangy Dog
- Mia Dyson – Roll Me Out (Revisited)
