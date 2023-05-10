The After Party: 2023-05-10

May 10, 2023

  1. Felix Mir – Dazed + Woozy
  2. Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Observatory Crest
  3. Aoife O’Donovan – Passengers (feat. Madison Cunningham)
  4. boygenius – Emily I’m Sorry
  5. Ricky Albeck – Hollywood
  6. Joy Division – Warsaw
  7. Sonic Youth – Kool Thing
  8. Magazine – The Light Pours Out Of Me
  9. Can – Vitamin C
  10. Beck – Loser
  11. Solid Space – Spectrum Is Green
  12. Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – Enola Gay
  13. Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Push
  14. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  15. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  16. Wet Leg – Being In Love
  17. Rahill – Futbol
  18. Jess Johns – Stranger
  19. Summer Flake – Stranger
  20. Mums Favourite – Where Are The Birds?
  21. Skyscraper Stan and the Commission Flats – Always Thinking Of You
  22. Floodlights – Nullarbor
  23. Sour Sob – New Wood, Old Ashes
  24. Candido – Ghana Spice Part 1
  25. Dawn Landes and Justin Townes Earle – Do I Ever Cross Your Mind?
  26. Minor Threat – Stumped
  27. Frank Black – Los Angeles
  28. Purple Mountains – That’s Just The Way That I Feel
  29. Wagons – Willie Nelson
  30. Micah P. Hinson – Letter from Huntsville
  31. Jess Ribeiro & The Bone Collectors – Mangy Dog
  32. Mia Dyson – Roll Me Out (Revisited)
