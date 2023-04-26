The After Party: 2023-04-26

Written by on April 26, 2023

  1. Gene Harris & The Three Sounds – Book of Slim
  2. Dub Mentor – Guns of Brixton (feat. Yan Jun)
  3. Paul Simon – Can’t Run But
  4. Alexander Flood – Pathways (feat. Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah)
  5. Laurie Anderson – Excellent Birds (feat. Peter Gabriel)
  6. Silver Jews – Sometimes A Pony Gets Depressed
  7. The B-52s – Quiche Lorraine
  8. Pylon – Italian Movie Theme
  9. Love Tractor – J.E.B. Pharoahs
  10. Neutral Milk Hotel – In The Aeroplane Over The Sea
  11. The Mendoza Line – Aspect of an Old Maid
  12. The Glands – i can see my house from here
  13. R.E.M. – Crush With Eyeliner
  14. The Goon Sax – Icecream (On My Own)
  15. Moody Beaches – Golden Days
  16. Last Days of Kali – Diaspora
  17. Horror My Friend – Corners Peeling
  18. Tom Redwood – Get To Church On Time
  19. Dead Roo – High Price
  20. The Crooked Fiddle Band – Clockwork Bride
  21. Wireheads – Cooked Cults
  22. The Drums – Money
  23. Marlon Williams – River Rival
  24. Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – $600 Short On The Rent
  25. The Lowest Pair – Scavenger Hunt
  26. Jordie Lane & The Sleepers – Out Of State
  27. Cat Power – Nude As The News
  28. Life Without Buildings – New Town
  29. Blackpenny – Wrong Go Right
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Algae Rhythm: 2023-04-26

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2023-04-25

Current track

Title

Artist