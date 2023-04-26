The After Party: 2023-04-26

- Gene Harris & The Three Sounds – Book of Slim
- Dub Mentor – Guns of Brixton (feat. Yan Jun)
- Paul Simon – Can’t Run But
- Alexander Flood – Pathways (feat. Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah)
- Laurie Anderson – Excellent Birds (feat. Peter Gabriel)
- Silver Jews – Sometimes A Pony Gets Depressed
- The B-52s – Quiche Lorraine
- Pylon – Italian Movie Theme
- Love Tractor – J.E.B. Pharoahs
- Neutral Milk Hotel – In The Aeroplane Over The Sea
- The Mendoza Line – Aspect of an Old Maid
- The Glands – i can see my house from here
- R.E.M. – Crush With Eyeliner
- The Goon Sax – Icecream (On My Own)
- Moody Beaches – Golden Days
- Last Days of Kali – Diaspora
- Horror My Friend – Corners Peeling
- Tom Redwood – Get To Church On Time
- Dead Roo – High Price
- The Crooked Fiddle Band – Clockwork Bride
- Wireheads – Cooked Cults
- The Drums – Money
- Marlon Williams – River Rival
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – $600 Short On The Rent
- The Lowest Pair – Scavenger Hunt
- Jordie Lane & The Sleepers – Out Of State
- Cat Power – Nude As The News
- Life Without Buildings – New Town
- Blackpenny – Wrong Go Right
Reader's opinions