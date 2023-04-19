The After Party: 2023-04-19

April 19, 2023

  1. Fela Kuti – Water No Get Enemy (edit version)
  2. King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard – Sense
  3. Khruangbin – The Man Who Took My Sunglasses
  4. King Krule – Easy Easy
  5. Karma County – I Took Your Name in Vain
  6. Kaleo – Way Down We Go
  7. Kylie Kain – Empty
  8. Karate Boogaloo & Danielle Ponder – Little Bit
  9. Kaia Kater – Saint Elizabeth
  10. Kacy & Clayton – The Siren’s Song
  11. Carole King – It”s Too Late
  12. Keeskea – Red Shirt, Green Socks
  13. Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
  14. Koral & The Goodbye Horses – Give Me Nothing
  15. Kingswood – Golden
  16. The Kinks – Waterloo Sunset
  17. Paul Kelly – From St. Kilda To King’s Cross
  18. Ed Kuepper – Also Sprach The King Of Euro-Disco
  19. The KLF – Justified & Ancient
  20. The Knife – Silent Shout
  21. Kraftwerk – Boing Boom Tschak
  22. KC & The Sunshine Band – Boogie Shoes
  23. King Stingray – Camp Dog
  24. Killing Joke – Change
  25. Kitchen Witch – Sunrise
  26. The Kills – Future Starts Now
  27. King Khan and The Shrines – Welfare Bread
  28. Kris Kristofferson – Casey’s Last Ride
  29. Kid Congo And The Pink Monkey Birds – Haunted Head
  30. Kahiwa – Lovestruck
