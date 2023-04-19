The After Party: 2023-04-19

- Fela Kuti – Water No Get Enemy (edit version)
- King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard – Sense
- Khruangbin – The Man Who Took My Sunglasses
- King Krule – Easy Easy
- Karma County – I Took Your Name in Vain
- Kaleo – Way Down We Go
- Kylie Kain – Empty
- Karate Boogaloo & Danielle Ponder – Little Bit
- Kaia Kater – Saint Elizabeth
- Kacy & Clayton – The Siren’s Song
- Carole King – It”s Too Late
- Keeskea – Red Shirt, Green Socks
- Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
- Koral & The Goodbye Horses – Give Me Nothing
- Kingswood – Golden
- The Kinks – Waterloo Sunset
- Paul Kelly – From St. Kilda To King’s Cross
- Ed Kuepper – Also Sprach The King Of Euro-Disco
- The KLF – Justified & Ancient
- The Knife – Silent Shout
- Kraftwerk – Boing Boom Tschak
- KC & The Sunshine Band – Boogie Shoes
- King Stingray – Camp Dog
- Killing Joke – Change
- Kitchen Witch – Sunrise
- The Kills – Future Starts Now
- King Khan and The Shrines – Welfare Bread
- Kris Kristofferson – Casey’s Last Ride
- Kid Congo And The Pink Monkey Birds – Haunted Head
- Kahiwa – Lovestruck
